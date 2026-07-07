Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Advertising Business Group (ABG), the region's industry-first, brand-centric, independent body for advertising, today announced its participation as a Priority Flagger under Google's Priority Flagger Program (PFP), an initiative that gives participating organizations a dedicated channel to report Google Ads that may violate Google's content and abuse policies.

Through the program, ABG will be able to flag potentially harmful or policy-violating Google Ads using a dedicated reporting channel. Once a report is submitted, Google reviews the flagged content and notifies ABG of the outcome and action taken, with the option for ABG to appeal or provide further feedback.

ABG's onboarding follows similar collaborations Google has established with industry self-regulatory and advertising bodies internationally, including in the United Kingdom, Turkey, Cyprus, and the United States, and marks a significant step in extending that network of trust and accountability into the region.

"Being a Priority Flagger in our region is a recognition of the role ABG plays in championing responsible, brand-safe advertising across the UAE and GCC. This collaboration with Google gives our industry a direct, trusted channel to help protect consumers and uphold the standards our members are committed to, and it strengthens ABG's position as the region's central platform for advancing ethical and future-ready marketing," said Eleni Kitra, CEO and Executive Director of ABG.

ABG's role as a Priority Flagger reinforces its position as a trusted partner for both the advertising industry and platforms operating in the region, supporting a digital advertising ecosystem that protects consumers and upholds industry standards.

About the Advertising Business Group (ABG)

ABG is the region's industry-first, brand-centric, independent body, championing ethical advertising, responsible growth, and marketing excellence.

The Advertising Business Group (ABG) is the region's central industry platform uniting advertisers, agencies, media, and platforms to advance responsible, innovative, and future-ready marketing.

ABG works to drive alignment, raise standards, and support sustainable business growth across the marketing ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Katerina Papatryfon

Head of Marketing and Communications, ABG

katerina@abg-me.com