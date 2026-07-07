Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Massive Media: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has been appointed as an official Market Maker for the Retail T-Sukuk: Local Currency Islamic Sukuk Issuance, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing liquidity and supporting the continued development of the UAE's capital markets.

The appointment reflects BHM Capital's growing role in providing market-making services across a diverse range of listed securities, while contributing to greater market efficiency, improved price discovery, and enhanced trading activity on Nasdaq Dubai.

As Market Maker, BHM Capital will be responsible for providing continuous two-way quotes for the Retail T-Sukuk issuance, helping facilitate orderly trading, improve liquidity, and offer investors greater confidence and accessibility when trading the listed Islamic sukuk.

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa'di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said: "Our appointment as Market Maker for the Retail T-Sukuk: Local Currency Islamic Sukuk Issuance reflects BHM Capital's ongoing commitment to strengthening the UAE's capital markets and expanding access to innovative investment opportunities. Market making plays a vital role in enhancing liquidity, supporting efficient price discovery, and creating a more dynamic trading environment for investors. We are pleased to support this important issuance and contribute to the continued growth of the UAE's Islamic capital markets."

The Retail T-Sukuk is a Shariah-compliant investment product structured to give individual investors straightforward access to the UAE’s Islamic fixed income market. With minimum subscription levels starting from AED 1,000, it enables retail participants to receive periodic profit distributions over the life of the Sukuk, in line with its defined profit rate and payment schedule. Investors also retain the option to trade their holdings on Nasdaq Dubai prior to maturity, while those holding until maturity are entitled to receive their full principal amount, subject to the issuance terms.

BHM Capital continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of brokerage, asset management, investment banking, financial advisory, and market-making services, delivering innovative financial solutions that support investors and issuers while contributing to the sustainable growth of the UAE's capital markets.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

For any media queries, please contact:

Abir Hammad

+971 50 213 0251

