Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the launch of the first edition of its Graduate Training Program, "Emerging Talents," reaffirming the exchange's continued commitment to education, the empowerment of young national talent, and the career development of students across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Running over a two-month period, the program is designed to deliver a comprehensive training experience that combines practical training with career development, creating mutual value for both participants and the organization. Through immersive workplace exposure and hands-on training, graduate trainees will gain firsthand insight into the workings of the capital markets sector, while cultivating the professional acumen and interpersonal capabilities essential to long-term career readiness.

The 2026 cohort comprises eight graduate trainees, who will be placed across a range of departments within Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear. This structured placement approach is intended to expose participants to the breadth of the capital market ecosystem, offering a comprehensive understanding of how its various components interconnect and operate. In addition to on-the-job training, the program combines academic requirements with practical industry experience. Graduate trainees will also receive dedicated mentorship and professional guidance to help participants further develop their skills and shape their future career aspirations.

Commenting on the launch, Salman Alzayani, Director of Human Resources at Bahrain Bourse, said, "At Bahrain Bourse, we believe that investing in young national talent is a strategic investment in the future of Bahrain’s capital markets. Through the “Emerging Talents” Program, we aim to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application by providing graduate trainees with the opportunity to gain diverse hands-on experience and develop a close understanding of the operations of various departments across Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear.”

“The program is designed not only to introduce participants to the capital markets sector and its key components, but also to prepare them to contribute meaningfully to the future of the industry. We look forward to seeing this experience serve as an important milestone in their academic and professional journeys, leaving a lasting positive impact that supports their future aspirations,” Salman Alzayani added.

The “Emerging Talents” Program forms part of Bahrain Bourse’s strategy to create a sustainable social impact through investment in education and the development of national talent. Through the launch and implementation of training and development initiatives, the program aims to empower students and enhance their professional readiness.

This initiative reflects Bahrain Bourse’s ongoing commitment to nurturing national talent and strengthening collaboration between academic institutions and the financial sector, helping to align educational outcomes with the evolving needs of the labor market. BHB also continues to play a pivotal role in developing young national talent and fostering greater integration between academic learning and practical application, thereby supporting the growth and long-term sustainability of Bahrain’s capital market sector.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.