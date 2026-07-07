Amman, July 2026 – Endeavor Jordan announced the selection of Replit founders, Amjad Masad and Haya Odeh, as Endeavor Entrepreneurs following the 57th Virtual International Selection Panel (ISP), marking the organization's first unicorn selection from Jordan and Endeavor's 100th unicorn globally.

Replit is an AI-powered software creation platform that enables anyone, from first-time builders to experienced developers, to transform an idea into a live application within a single integrated environment. Founded in 2016, the company was built to remove the complexity, setup, and friction associated with building and deploying software. Today, Replit serves more than 60 million users worldwide, offering an integrated cloud environment for AI-assisted coding, design, app hosting, database management, authentication, and one-click deployment, all without requiring local installation or extensive technical setup. The company’s customers range across individual consumers, small and medium businesses and large global enterprises.

Raised in Jordan, Amjad developed an early passion for programming before earning a degree in Computer Science from Princess Sumaya University for Technology. Prior to co-founding Replit, he was the first employee at Codecademy and later became a key engineer at Facebook contributing to foundational tools used by developers around the world. Together with his wife and co-founder, Haya Odeh, whose expertise in user experience and product design has been instrumental in shaping Replit's intuitive platform, they have built one of the world's leading AI-native software development platforms and become role models for globally ambitious founders from Jordan and the wider Arab world.

In addition to joining the Endeavor network, Amjad and Haya were also recognized as Endeavor Outliers for the Class of 2026, a distinction reserved for founders leading Endeavor's highest-performing companies globally.

Commenting on the selection, Amjad said:

“Endeavor has built a powerful and inspiring community of founders over the years, particularly in the MENA region. We are excited to join this global network of founders who have scaled transformative companies while remaining committed to giving back and supporting the next generation of founders.”

Endeavor Jordan Chairman, Samer Al Aloul added:

"Today marks a proud milestone for Jordan and for our entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are thrilled to welcome Amjad Masad and Haya Odeh, and with them, Replit, the first Jordanian-founded AI unicorn and one of the world's leading AI-native software platforms into the Endeavor network. Amjad and Haya embody the type of founders Endeavor exists to support: visionary entrepreneurs building category-defining companies with global ambition and lasting impact.

Becoming an Endeavor Entrepreneur is the result of a rigorous international selection process that identifies founders with the potential to build world-changing businesses and create a lasting multiplier effect by inspiring, mentoring, and investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs. Through Endeavor's global network, Amjad and Haya will gain access to world-class mentors, investors, markets, and a community of founders committed to helping one another scale even further. We are proud to celebrate another inspiring success story that reflects Jordan's growing presence on the global technology and artificial intelligence stage."

Beyond their global success, Replit continues to contribute to Jordan's innovation ecosystem. During Jordan's 80th Independence Day celebrations, His Majesty King Abdullah II bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the Second Degree on Amjad in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the global technology and artificial intelligence sectors, as well as his continued support for Jordanian startups and young software talent.

Through a partnership with the Government of Jordan, Replit's AI-powered learning assistant, Siraj, is supporting more than 100,000 students and teachers across public schools, helping expand access to AI-powered education across the Kingdom.