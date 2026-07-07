ABU DHABI / GEORGETOWN: UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, has expanded into South America through a strategic partnership with Guyana's national electricity utility, positioning the company to explore the development of next-generation power infrastructure in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with Guyana Power & Light Inc. (GPL), establishes a framework for both parties to identify, evaluate and potentially develop projects across Guyana's power sector. Areas of cooperation include power generation and energy infrastructure development, grid modernisation initiatives, renewable energy integration, and improving the reliability, resilience and sustainability of the country's electricity sector.

The agreement was signed by Hon. Deodat Indar, MP, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation of the Republic of Guyana, on behalf of GPL, and Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global South Utilities, during the official UAE trade and investment mission to South America and the Caribbean led by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade.

Guyana has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, creating rising demand for modern, reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure to support long-term economic growth. The partnership positions GSU to evaluate opportunities that contribute to the country's evolving energy landscape while reinforcing the UAE's growing economic engagement across South America and the Caribbean.

Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global South Utilities, said:

"Guyana is entering a defining period of economic and infrastructure development, creating significant opportunities to build resilient energy systems that support long-term growth. We are pleased to partner with Guyana Power & Light to explore projects that can strengthen electricity infrastructure and accelerate the country's energy transition."

He added:

"This partnership represents an important milestone in GSU's international growth strategy and reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable and future-ready energy infrastructure across emerging and high-growth markets. As a UAE company, we also value the role of strategic international partnerships in supporting sustainable development and strengthening long-term economic cooperation."

The agreement reflects the deepening economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Guyana and supports the objectives of the UAE trade mission to South America and the Caribbean, which aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and unlock new opportunities across strategic sectors.

For GSU, the partnership marks its entry into South America and builds on the company's growing international portfolio of energy infrastructure projects across emerging markets, supporting governments and national utilities in delivering secure, resilient and sustainable power systems.