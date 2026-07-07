Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubizzle Group, the leading online classifieds platform in the Middle East, today announced a strategic partnership and investment in Takeem, the UAE-based rent guarantee platform.

As part of the partnership, Bayut and dubizzle will be the exclusive portal for Takeem's Rental Guarantee solution, complementing the Group's growing suite of rental services with a more dependable way for landlords to protect rental income and reduce uncertainty throughout the leasing process.

Takeem’s Rental Guarantee is the first of its kind in the GCC. It protects landlords against tenant non-payment and includes emergency maintenance cover for urgent property repairs, helping create a more secure, structured and predictable rental experience for landlords, tenants, agents and property managers, while enabling monthly digital direct debit payments.

Founded by Rakesh Mavath and Pooja Vithlani, Takeem has scaled quickly to onboard over 100,000 units. The platform draws on a vast, dynamic proprietary database of rental data to underpin its models, with the goal of enhancing the rental experience for the market. The company has seen strong commercial momentum, with client onboarding increasing by 900% over the past two months.

“Takeem is solving one of the most important gaps in the rental journey, and what stood out to us was not only the strength of the product, but the clarity of the founding team’s vision" said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group UAE. "Their ambition mirrors our own: to make property transactions more trusted, more transparent and more dependable for everyone involved. With Takeem, we are giving landlords and agents a credible way to take default risk off the table, while Tern gives tenants a much-needed payment solution. Together, these partnerships allow us to support the full rental ecosystem, from search and discovery to payments, protection and trust."

Rakesh Mavath, Co-Founder of Takeem, added: "Our vision has always been to make renting more secure and predictable for everyone involved. Partnering with Dubizzle Group allows us to bring Rental Guarantee to a much wider audience through Bayut and dubizzle, embedding protection into the rental journey where it matters most. Together, we look forward to helping landlords and agents reduce risk, while contributing to a more trusted and resilient property ecosystem in the UAE."

The move follows Dubizzle Group’s recent strategic partnership and investment in Tern, the UAE-based rental payments platform. While Tern gives tenants a more flexible and rewarding way to pay rent, Takeem strengthens the other side of the transaction by giving landlords and agents greater confidence around rental income.

The investment in Takeem was made through Dubizzle Group Ventures, the Group's early-stage arm, which backs technology founders building around its marketplaces in the GCC.

The partnership marks another step in Dubizzle Group’s ambition to build a more trusted, dependable and connected rental experience across Bayut and dubizzle, supporting landlords, agents, tenants and property managers at every stage of the journey.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.