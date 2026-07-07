Strong demand from diverse businesses underscores necessity of green licence model

Licence supports environment-conscious enterprises as they grow and innovate

Green Innovation District milestone reinforces UAE as home of sustainability pioneers

DUBAI – Expo City Dubai has issued the first Expo Green Licences to six businesses, ranging from small-size social enterprises to multinational organisations, as the city builds momentum in its role as the UAE’s first Green Innovation District.

A pioneering product from Expo City Dubai, the Expo Green Licence is a key enabler of the Green Innovation District – a joint, landmark initiative with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism designed to connect businesses under a shared goal of driving sustainable innovation to maximise environmental and economic impact.

The six ventures – whose activities span waste management to climate tech – are the first of a robust pipeline of applicants from the UAE and abroad to be awarded the licence, reinforcing the nation as a destination of choice for bold, innovative enterprises committed to sustainable development.

The Expo Green Licence is the first of its kind in the UAE and addresses a critical gap in the licencing market by offering sustainability-led businesses of all sizes, stages and sectors exclusive benefits that support setup, growth and innovation. It sets a clear and robust qualification benchmark, ensuring only businesses with demonstrated environmental, social and governance credentials – through certifications or documented track records – form part of the District.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “Attracting, enabling and scaling sustainability-focused business, innovation and talent is integral to the Green Innovation District’s mission to deliver measurable environmental, economic and social impact and directly aligns with an enhanced nationwide focus on strengthening local industry. We are proud to advance the District’s mission as we grant the first green licences – entrusted to these pioneering organisations that now form part of a collaborative, solutions-driven ecosystem that will contribute to UAE’s net zero and economic diversification ambitions, helping to create a brighter future for generations to come. ”

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council, said: “The UAE has made great strides in developing an integrated national system to promote the transition towards a circular economy model and enable the growth and competitiveness of sustainable and advanced industries. As we work to advance the UAE’s long-term economic and climate ambitions, the Expo Green Licence is a powerful tool to encourage innovation and support green business growth. The companies receiving their licence today are frontrunners in the ongoing evolution of the Green Innovation District, and we look forward to welcoming more innovative organisations that will drive the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to diversify the national economy, accelerate the transition to clean energy sources, and enhance the country's competitiveness in the areas of sustainability and environmental innovation.”

Local businesses and multinationals among the first Green Licensees

Presented with their licences by His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and His Excellency Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority, were AirJoule, a climate tech company with an innovative atmospheric water harvesting system, and Dubai-based e-waste management company WAT (We Are Tech), which helps organisations responsibly dispose of, recycle, refurbish and repurpose old electronics and IT equipment while protecting sensitive data. Polygreen – a global circular economy leader delivering innovative environmental, recycling, reusability and waste management solutions – was also among the first cohort of licensees.

They join businesses with an established history at Expo City, including Carbon Assurance, the first UAE-established body accredited by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) to conduct greenhouse gas validation and verification and Carbon Standard, which helps governments and businesses set sustainability targets, develop emission reduction strategies, and measure, verify and report their environmental progress. RBT Collective, a long-term partner in Expo City’s food rescue programme Terrazo that works with organisations and communities to reimagine food systems, reduce waste and advance sustainable, circular economy solutions, has also been granted the Expo Green Licence.

The Expo Green Licence is a crucial part of the Green Innovation District, which enables sustainable businesses to set up, innovate and grow. The District combines Expo City’s ready-built sustainable infrastructure and testbed facilities with specialised light manufacturing and R&D facilities to deliver measurable climate, economic and social impact. Supported by a curated network of partners and subject-matter experts, it builds capacity and facilitates funding as it seeks to co-develop and deploy climate-aligned, circular economy and clean technology solutions.

An inclusive process for sustainability-driven enterprises

The Expo Green Licence offers two distinct pathways to qualification. While more established companies demonstrating valid recognised ESG ratings or equivalent from accredited agencies benefit from direct qualification, Expo City’s inclusive process equally ensures small, growing organisations have the opportunity to be considered through an evidence-based methodology. In the latter, small and medium-sized enterprises must offer scalable products or services directly associated with sustainable climate action, sustainability initiatives, energy and water efficiency or circular economy. Expo City’s in-house sustainability experts then evaluate each business individually to determine its eligibility.

This first-of-its-kind licensing product offers a comprehensive support package with benefits valued at upwards of AED 400,000, covering discounted setup fees, sustainability services, engagement and promotion support and collaboration opportunities. The licence also facilitates growth through local and international business mission invitations via the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, as well as collaboration opportunities with MAJRA, the UAE’s national platform supporting sustainability-driven businesses and initiatives.

Expo Green Licence-holders will also be invited to participate in the Green Majlis, an expert forum for leadership dialogue and action on sustainable solutions to further develop environmentally conscious businesses and networks. They will also have fast-track access to intellectual property (IP) support via the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s on-site Green IP office, which – once established – will enable protection of sustainable innovations, accelerating patent registration, supporting technology localisation, and driving green and circular economy project development.

More information is available at Expo Green Licence.

Quotes from Expo Green Licence-holders

Ramdas M. Rao, President – International, AirJoule Technologies, said: “Receiving the UAE's first green licence and joining the Green Innovation District with its pertinent benefits is a meaningful step in AirJoule's commercial journey. The key pillars of the UAE's economic strategy include sustainability and resiliency, two deliverables that are central to AirJoule's value proposition. Using advanced materials and leveraging both our global and local partners, we are scaling our atmospheric water harvesting platform to deliver water security and energy efficiency in the UAE, and from this launchpad to the Global South. We look forward to building alongside our Expo City Dubai community, because collaboration is the only way climate technologies reach the scale required.”



Ksenia Matafonov, General Manager, Carbon Assurance, said: “Being part of Expo City Dubai’s Green Innovation District through the Expo Green Licence reflects Carbon Assurance’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and credible climate action. The Expo Green Licence aligns with our mission to support the transition to a low-carbon economy, while the collaborative ecosystem creates valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and partnership. As the first UAE-established conformity assessment body accredited by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) for greenhouse gas validation and verification, we value being part of a community that is helping turn sustainability ambitions into measurable, impactful outcomes.”

Anna Chekanova, Chief Financial Officer, Carbon Standard, said: “Obtaining the Expo Green Licence is more than recognition – it demonstrates that sustainability is being translated into measurable action. As a company dedicated to helping businesses and governments set and achieve their environmental objectives, we see the green licence as an important catalyst for organisations to turn ambition into measurable and verifiable progress. We believe innovation is driven by collaboration between businesses, technology providers, consultants, regulators and policymakers, and that creating an ecosystem where these partnerships can thrive is essential to accelerating the green transition. Being part of Expo City Dubai provides exactly that environment, bringing together like-minded organisations committed to advancing sustainable innovation and building a greener future for the UAE and beyond.”

Maria Flouda, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Polygreen, said: “Receiving one of the UAE’s first green licences and joining the Green Innovation District is a proud milestone for Polygreen. Over the past years, we have contributed to the UAE’s circular economy by helping transform waste into value, advancing resource recovery, and introducing reusability systems that reduce waste, extend product lifecycles and drive more sustainable consumption. The Expo Green Licence strengthens our commitment to delivering the UAE’s net zero vision through circular, technology-led solutions. Being part of Expo City Dubai’s ecosystem will amplify our impact, accelerate green growth and enable deeper collaboration with partners who share our ambition to build a more sustainable, resilient future.”

Hachem Mahfoud, Founder and CEO, RBT Collective, said: “Our roots are here. We started rescuing surplus food during Expo 2020, making sure it reached the workers who physically built this city. Over five years, across more than 100 partners and 250,000 meals rescued, that mission has only grown. Receiving one of the UAE's first green licences from Expo City Dubai is a full circle moment. Our next chapter is building the infrastructure this city deserves: a food rescue kitchen and fridge network across malls, airports and campuses. Food rescue should be dignified, circular, and built to scale. Not charity. Infrastructure.”

Mariam Kvlividze, CEO & Co-Founder of WAT, said: “Obtaining the Expo Green Licence is a significant milestone for us at WAT and supports our mission to build the infrastructure for secure and sustainable e-waste management in the UAE. Being part of Expo City Dubai and the Green Innovation District puts us in an ecosystem that supports innovation, collaboration, and companies focused on impact. As a UAE-based organisation, this environment is essential for accelerating partnerships, scaling our operations, and contributing to the country’s circular economy and sustainability vision.”

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About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)