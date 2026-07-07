Austin, Texas: Esyasoft, a global leader in energy transition technologies and an IHC subsidiary through Sirius International Holding, today announced a landmark deal with Tesla to accelerate the deployment of utility scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across several high growth energy markets.

Esyasoft and Tesla will collaborate to develop, deploy, operate and facilitate the lifecycle management of an initial portfolio exceeding 15 GWh of energy storage capacity, creating one of the most significant battery storage initiatives announced globally, with focus markets being the UK, Western Europe, the GCC and Indian markets.

The GCC is rapidly expanding investment in next generation energy infrastructure as countries pursue ambitious clean energy strategies. The UAE aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy by 2030 under its updated UAE Energy Strategy 2050, while Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate renewable deployment through Vision 2030, creating growing demand for intelligent battery energy storage and digital grid solutions. As the region expands AI, advanced manufacturing and hyperscale data centre capacity, battery energy storage is becoming an increasingly important component of resilient, flexible power systems.

As electricity demand rises, renewable energy adoption accelerates and power systems become increasingly complex. Battery energy storage has emerged as one of the most critical technologies enabling the future of energy. By combining Tesla's industry leading energy storage technology with Esyasoft's expertise in digital utilities, energy infrastructure, AI and large scale project delivery, the collaboration will provide customers with integrated solutions designed to strengthen grid reliability, increase renewable energy penetration and enhance long term energy resilience. The solutions will be delivered by Tesla and Esyasoft teams and are expected to be introduced under the banner of Esyasoft Energy Storage powered by Tesla.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the global energy sector. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has identified energy storage and grid modernisation as essential enablers for achieving the global objective of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030. As nations pursue ambitious decarbonisation targets while maintaining energy security and affordability, large scale storage infrastructure is rapidly becoming a foundational component of modern power systems.

The GCC region is also emerging as a global hub for AI, advanced manufacturing and hyperscale data centres, increasing demand for reliable, flexible electricity infrastructure. Battery energy storage is becoming an increasingly important component of modern power systems, helping integrate renewable energy while improving grid resilience and operational flexibility.

Mike Snyder, VP Tesla Energy & Charging, said: "This collaboration represents an effort to scale intelligent grid solutions where they're needed most. Tesla's vertical integration enables us to streamline the entire project lifecycle from design to operation. Through combined expertise with Esyasoft, we can accelerate deployment timelines and ensure the seamless integration and sustained reliability required for a modern, resilient grid."

Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding, added: "Esyasoft has built a differentiated platform at the intersection of digital intelligence and energy infrastructure. This collaboration with Tesla represents a significant milestone in the company's growth and reinforces Sirius' strategy of supporting technology businesses capable of delivering critical infrastructure at global scale. Together, we are creating the capabilities needed to help utilities and enterprises navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving energy landscape."

Bipin Chandra, Founder and Group CEO of Esyasoft, commented: "This partnership is about helping customers bring new power capacity online faster and more affordably at a time when electricity demand is rising at an unprecedented pace. By combining Tesla's proven energy storage technology with Esyasoft's digital utility expertise and execution capabilities, we can significantly reduce time to power while delivering resilient, cost effective energy infrastructure.

As governments and industries prioritise energy security, economic competitiveness and the rapid expansion of AI and advanced manufacturing, battery energy storage has become essential infrastructure. Together, we are enabling utilities and enterprises to deploy cleaner, more reliable power at the speed today's economies require."

The collaboration is well positioned to support utilities, government entities and major industrial developers across the GCC as they invest in resilient, intelligent energy infrastructure. By combining Tesla's battery technology with Esyasoft's expertise in digital utilities and energy infrastructure, the partnership will help accelerate renewable integration, strengthen grid flexibility and deliver reliable power for rapidly growing economies.

Headquartered in the UAE, Esyasoft delivers integrated solutions across smart utilities, AI driven analytics, energy infrastructure, Energy as a Service, e mobility and battery energy storage systems. As part of Sirius International Holding and the IHC Group, one of the world's largest investment firms, Esyasoft continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its role in enabling the world's transition toward cleaner, smarter and more resilient energy systems.

Through this strategic global partnership, Esyasoft and Tesla aim to create a scalable global platform for intelligent energy storage, enabling utilities, governments and enterprises to accelerate renewable energy adoption while strengthening the reliability, flexibility and resilience of critical power infrastructure worldwide.

Media contact:

Alexandra Williams

Alexandra.w@anothercircus.com

Sources:

European Commission – Clean Industrial Deal (2026)

European Commission – Action Plan for Affordable Energy (2026)

International Energy Agency – Electricity 2026

International Energy Agency – Energy Storage Special Report

ENTSO-E – European Resource Adequacy Assessment

Ember – European Electricity Review

About Esyasoft

Esyasoft, an IHC subsidiary through Sirius International Holding, is a global energy transition technology leader delivering intelligent infrastructure solutions that modernize electricity, water and gas networks through advanced engineering, AI, IoT, energy storage and digital technologies. Operating across multiple international markets, Esyasoft empowers utilities, governments and enterprises with scalable solutions that drive sustainability, efficiency and innovation.

For more information, visit www.esyasoft.com

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

www.siriusholding.com

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 855 billion (USD 233 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating opportunities that are often greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve and making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

About Tesla

Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.

Tesla is building a world powered by solar energy, running on batteries and transported by electric vehicles. The company designs sustainable systems that are massively scalable—resulting in the greatest environmental benefit possible. Its energy generation and storage products work together with its electric vehicles to amplify their impact.

For more information, visit www.tesla.com