Herba Ricemills optimises storage capacity with the Automated Pallet Shuttle system and Easy WMS warehouse management software

Barcelona: As demand for ready meals continues to rise, rice producer Herba Ricemills is preparing to expand into Africa and the Middle East while scaling sales in its established markets. To support this growth, the company commissioned an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) designed by Mecalux at its San José de la Rinconada plant (Spain). This site manufactures ready-to-serve cooked rice products and ships brands such as Minute to North America, Lassie to the Netherlands, Cigala to Portugal, and Brillante and Sabroz domestically.



To raise storage density and streamline movements, the company installed Mecalux’s Automated Pallet Shuttle with a stacker crane. This AS/RS has significantly expanded capacity. Moreover, it has accelerated inbound and outbound flows through an electric shuttle that autonomously loads and unloads pallets within the racking. By making better use of available space, Herba Ricemills can now store up to 5,400 pallets. “Ebro Foods’ international, multi-brand strategy involves a high number of SKUs, each with a substantial volume. This scenario clearly warranted the implementation of an AS/RS,” says Juan Pedro Álvarez, Director of Ebro Foods’ Ready to Serve division in Andalusia.



Herba Ricemills’ facility also incorporates racking equipped with the semi-automated Pallet Shuttle, well-suited for working with very high volumes of same-SKU pallets. Operators supervise all these storage solutions through Mecalux’s warehouse management system.



We aimed to take a technological leap to enhance efficiency and operational reliability. We’ve reached zero errors, reduced order fulfilment times, optimised space and now maintain a steady material flow,” says Manuel Matías Martínez, Head of Warehousing and Logistics Management at Herba Ricemills’ San José de la Rinconada facility.



About Herba Ricemills

Herba Ricemills products can be found in millions of kitchens worldwide. Founded in the province of Seville, the business has cultivated rice in the Guadalquivir marshlands since the 1950s. In 1989, it joined the multinational Ebro Group, a global leader in the rice industry and Spain’s top food company. At its San José de la Rinconada plant (Spain), Herba Ricemills produces its domestic brands Brillante and Sabroz in addition to export brands such as Cigala for Portugal, Minute for the US and Lassie for the Dutch market. www.herba.es

About Mecalux

Mecalux is a warehouse technology and intralogistics software enterprise. With 60 years of experience, the company develops automated storage solutions, warehouse management software and metal racking systems for all sectors. The Mecalux Group has an extensive worldwide distribution network, 12 manufacturing plants, seven R&D centres for technological development and a workforce of more than 5,500 employees. www.mecalux.com

Media contact:

Anna Alsina anna.alsina@mecalux.com

Judith Romero judith.romero@mecalux.com