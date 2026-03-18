London: British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB), the London-based specialist trade finance bank, has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting strong performance following last year’s set of record results.

The Bank recorded operating income of £92.8 million and profit before tax of £31.6 million, both ahead of internal targets and reflecting the resilience of BACB’s specialist business model and long-standing client relationships across frontier and emerging markets.

BACB’s balance sheet also remained robust, with total assets standing at £3.3 billion, supported by strong capital and liquidity positions.

Supporting trade across markets

During 2025 the Bank supported in excess of £4.0 billion in trade finance flows across 42 markets, reinforcing its position as a trusted banking partner in regions where access to international finance can be limited.

The Bank also continued to expand its geographic footprint and product offering in 2025, entering new markets such as Angola and Pakistan while launching new digital and Sharia-compliant financing solutions designed to support evolving client needs.

Investing in the future

Alongside its financial performance, BACB continued to invest in strengthening its operating model throughout 2025. Key initiatives included enhancements to the Bank’s regulatory compliance framework, improvements to operational resilience, and ongoing investment in technology infrastructure and digital client services.

The Bank also maintained its commitment to developing its workforce and organisational culture, with continued investment in employee training, leadership development programmes and early careers initiatives.

Paul Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of BACB, said:

“2025 was another strong year for BACB. Against a more competitive backdrop, a softer interest rate environment and reduced margins, we continued to deliver resilient performance, maintained strong business volumes and remained focused on supporting clients with high quality service standards across the specialist markets we know best.

“In a year marked by ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, our long standing relationships, disciplined approach to risk management and deep understanding of trade flows across frontier and emerging markets have remained central to our strength. That has enabled us not only to support clients through volatility, but also to continue investing in the business and building for the future.”

About BACB:

BACB is an international wholesale bank with over 50 years’ experience providing global trade finance and treasury solutions to clients trading in and out of emerging & frontier markets. In addition to its trade finance offering the Bank provides cash and liquidity management, UK Real Estate financing and operates a full Treasury function, which is active in foreign exchange, derivatives and debt capital markets. Headquartered in the City of London the Bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the PRA.

Media contact:

James Brockdorff

Finn Partners

James.brockdorff@finnpartners.com