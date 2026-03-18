Kuwait: ACICO Group announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting net profit of 2.9 million Kuwaiti dinars, compared with net loss of 11.2 million Kuwaiti dinars in 2024. These results reflect continued progress in executing the Group’s restructuring and transformation plan launched three years ago, aimed at restoring profitability, strengthening financial sustainability, and improving operational efficiency across its business sectors.

In 2025 following partial implementation of a debt settlement agreement with one of its creditor banks and divestment of certain non-strategic assets contributed to a partial reduction in the Company’s total on-balance-sheet debt by 69.4 million Kuwaiti dinars, directly strengthening the Group’s financial resilience and improving its capital structure.

Total equity increased to 29.7 million Kuwaiti dinars, while total liabilities declined from 287.3 million Kuwaiti dinars to 211.4 million Kuwaiti dinars, an improvement of 26%. Financing costs decreased from 15.5 million Kuwaiti dinars to 7.3 million Kuwaiti dinars, reflecting a tangible improvement in funding efficiency and a reduction in financial burdens. Total Group assets stood at 240.9 million Kuwaiti dinars at year-end, compared with 315.1 million Kuwaiti dinars as of 31 December 2024.

The decline in total assets was primarily attributable to the settlement of part of the Group’s debt, the strategic reorganization of assets, and the divestment of certain assets as part of the ongoing restructuring program.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Emad Abdullah Al Issa, Chairman of ACICO Group, said that the 2025 performance reflects the outcomes of the disciplined approach adopted by the Group to financial restructuring, strengthening operational efficiency, and building a more sustainable business model aligned with market requirements. He emphasized that the Group’s strengthened financial position is a core foundation to support operational growth and enhance the confidence of shareholders and partners.

During 2025, ACICO Group continued executing supply, installation, and construction works for vital development projects in Kuwait and abroad, underpinned by an integrated business model that combines the manufacture of high-quality national building materials with the delivery of comprehensive engineering and execution solutions. The Group also continued to strengthen its position as a trusted national partner for housing development and infrastructure projects, in line with the State’s development plans.

To enhance customer experience and support homeowners, ACICO expanded its network of partnerships in 2025 with most national banks to offer financing solutions and value-added benefits that facilitate the home-building journey from planning through execution and handover.

At the end of 2025, the Group elected a new Board of Directors, marking the start of a new phase built on stronger foundations for growth and development. The new Board has commenced its mandate under a vision focused on strengthening operational efficiency, developing production capacity, and increasing market share through new projects, alongside reviewing the strategic plan for the coming years to ensure alignment with the State’s development agenda and effectiveness in delivering sustainable value to shareholders.

ACICO Group affirmed that the priorities for the next phase will focus on continuing the restructuring initiatives, reinforcing financial discipline, and improving operational efficiency to support sustainable and balanced growth and maximize long-term shareholder value.