CASABLANCA, Morocco — Best Places to Work, the international certification program present in over 100 countries, today announces that Union Auto Service (UAS) has been awarded the Best Place to Work™ certification in Morocco. This distinction marks a major milestone for the Casablanca-based company, which has achieved this recognition in just five years of existence.

“This trophy is first and foremost yours. It is thanks to your professionalism, your daily energy, and your commitment to our corporate culture that this success was made possible.” Said Lahcen KOUBACH, Founder & President, Union Auto Service.

In a sector characterized by rapid change and high operational demands, UAS has distinguished itself by placing people at the heart of its growth strategy. Since its founding, the company has built a workplace culture grounded in five core values: respect, commitment, team spirit, trust, and a constant drive to create an environment where every employee can grow, learn, and fully contribute to a shared ambition.

The Best Place to Work™ certification is awarded following an independent and rigorous assessment of HR practices, employee engagement, and organizational culture. Companies must meet internationally validated standards to qualify for this distinction — making UAS’s achievement in just five years of operation particularly remarkable.

“The certification of Union Auto Service reflects a core belief: lasting performance is inseparable from employees who are engaged, heard, and valued. Earning this recognition in five years is exceptional and speaks to the authentic cultural foundations that UAS established from the very beginning.” — Karim Idrissi, Morocco Program Director, Best Places to Work

Oussama Allani, Deputy CEO of Union Auto Service, emphasized that this award is above all a starting point: “What matters most to us is not only what we have accomplished in five years, but especially what we will continue to build in the years ahead.”

About Union Auto Service

Union Auto Service (UAS) is a Moroccan company specializing in automotive services, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Casablanca. In five years, UAS has grown rapidly and established itself as a benchmark player on the Moroccan market. More information at www.uas.ma

About Best Places to Work Certification

Best Places to Work is an employer certification program operating in over 100 countries. It supports organizations in building high-performance workplace cultures through independent assessment, comparative benchmarking, and international certification. More information at www.bestplacestoworkfor.or