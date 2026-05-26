In a move reflecting its strong expansion within the Egyptian market, Arginza Holding Group announced the launch of its new real estate arm, ON Developments, building on extensive and accumulated expertise in the fields of contracting, infrastructure, industry, and education.



The group is chaired by Engineer Ahmed El Gharbawy. Arginza Holding includes a diversified portfolio of investments across several sectors and possesses a strong track record of achievements in contracting, engineering works, industry, education, trade, and real estate development. Through its diverse projects in East Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, and the North Coast, the company aims to deliver real added value to clients and the market through a vision based on quality, execution expertise, and commitment, supported by a solid portfolio of national projects and investments inside and outside Egypt.



Strong Track Record in National Projects Inside and Outside Egypt



Arginza Contracting, established in 2001, is considered one of the group’s leading companies. It has participated in the execution of several major national projects, including the Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, the Capital Gates project, the Car Market project, Misr National University, El Galala Landmark, Ismailia Beach Club, Port Said Hospital, People’s Square in the New Administrative Capital, and participation within the alliance responsible for implementing the Grand Mosque of Egypt, in addition to many other projects.



The group also includes the Arab Engineering Works Company “Cairomatic,” which has executed infrastructure works for several major projects, including New Cairo’s First Settlement, El Galala City, Suez Canal University, and infrastructure development in the 10th of Ramadan City. Internationally, the company has implemented projects outside Egypt, including a tourist resort in Greece, infrastructure works in Fujairah City in the UAE, Malibu City in Guinea, and several projects in the Kingdom of Lesotho in West Africa.



Diversified Industrial, Educational, and Commercial Investments



In the industrial sector, the group owns several specialized industrial entities, including “Sani Pure” for sanitary ware manufacturing, “Sani Pure Engineering” for mixer manufacturing, “Cairo Matic” for the design and construction of treatment plants, “GP” factory for manufacturing GRP and PVC pipes, in addition to a glass factory, “Z Electric” for manufacturing electrical cables, “Z Steel,” “Al Nahar” granite and marble factory, “Gomex” for ready-mix concrete manufacturing, and “Jozour” cosmetics factory.



In the education sector, the group owns “Rowan University” in the New Administrative Capital, considered the first branch of the American Rowan University in the Middle East, in addition to a group of educational schools in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.



The group is also active in trade and diversified services, including restaurants, fuel stations, and heavy transportation, in addition to owning a mining operation in West Africa.



In the real estate sector, the group has contributed to several distinguished projects, including “IV” in New Cairo and “Vallis” Compound in the Sixth Settlement in partnership with Sky Abu Dhabi.



ON Developments Aims to Deliver Real Added Value to the Real Estate Market



The group announced the launch of its new real estate arm, ON Developments, with a different and practical vision aimed at delivering genuine value to the Egyptian real estate market, focusing on providing an integrated real estate product that combines quality, innovation, and execution expertise.



The company has also appointed Mr. Ahmed Mostafa as Chief Executive Officer. He possesses more than 15 years of experience in the real estate sector and has achieved significant success as a business partner and exclusive marketer for several major real estate projects.



Through its upcoming projects in East Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, the North Coast, and Ain Sokhna, the company aims to create a different competitive environment within the Egyptian real estate market while delivering real added value to clients. The company is currently preparing to launch its first project in the Fifth Settlement in the near future.