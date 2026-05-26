Abu Dhabi — Burtville Developments announced strong construction progress across its project portfolio, with execution advancing at a pace exceeding scheduled construction targets and planned delivery milestones.

According to data published on DARI platform of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, 7 out of 8 projects currently under construction by Burtville Developments are progressing ahead of schedule, despite the continued increase in construction material costs and regional challenges experienced since the end of February.

DARI data showed that the actual construction progress of Burtville Developments’ projects exceeded the expected completion percentages recorded on the platform. Ville 11 recorded the strongest performance, advancing 20.52% ahead of the expected completion target, followed by Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22, which achieved 10.78% ahead of schedule. Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 progressed 4.32% above expectations, while Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66 exceeded its target by 2.76%.

The data further showed that Ville 12 advanced 2.40% above its projected construction target, while Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 recorded progress 1.17% ahead of schedule. Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 19 remained fully aligned with its expected construction progress, reflecting execution stability and adherence to planned milestones.

Meanwhile, Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 recorded a minor variance of 1% below the expected construction progress. However, the project team continues to maintain steady execution efforts aimed at accelerating progress and returning the project to its targeted track.

These results highlight Burtville Developments’ operational resilience amid ongoing market conditions, including supply chain disruptions and rising material and equipment costs across the region. The company’s project management team maintains close daily monitoring of all developments, supported by a proactive control system designed to sustain construction momentum and execution efficiency.

Burtville Developments confirmed that construction progress across its portfolio continues to advance steadily. As of the end of May 2025, Burtville confirmed the following completion rates across its active portfolio: Ville 11 has reached 99%, while Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 stands at 19%. Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 at 40.3% , Ville 12 at 41%, and Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66 has reached 15.2%. Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 is at 38%, Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 19 at 38.6%, and Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 at 40.4%.

Burtville Developments reaffirmed its commitment to delivering all projects within contractual timelines, supported by an integrated project control framework, advanced project management systems, and specialized engineering teams.

The company stated that this level of achievement reflects its continued commitment to protecting investor interests, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and delivering high quality standards throughout every stage of development.

About Burtville Developments

Burtville Developments is one of Abu Dhabi’s leading residential real estate developers, delivering fully integrated residential projects that combine architectural distinction, landscaped green spaces, and hospitality-inspired amenities. The company’s portfolio spans a diverse range of residential projects in strategic locations across Abu Dhabi, underpinned by a consistent commitment to quality execution and on-time delivery.