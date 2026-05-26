Kuwait, Jazeera Airways today announced the launch of its Special Eid and beyond Sale, offering customers one-way fares starting from just KD 15 across selected destinations, giving travelers more opportunities to plan their Eid holidays and summer getaways at exceptional value.

The limited-time sale is available for booking until 31 May 2026, for travel period from 27 May until 30 September 2026.

Passengers can enjoy convenient direct connectivity from Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport to popular leisure, family, and business destinations across the airline’s expanding network.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways said:

“Eid is a time for travel, celebration, and reconnecting with loved ones, and through our Special Eid Sale, we are pleased to offer customers affordable fares and greater flexibility to plan their holidays. As we continue expanding our network, including our newest European destinations, we remain committed to making travel more accessible, convenient, and value-driven for our customers.”

Travelers are encouraged to book early through the airline’s official website jazeeraairways.com, mobile application or 177 to secure the best fares during the promotional period.