Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, has held discussions with the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) to explore opportunities for collaboration. The parties aligned on the importance of the transparent and seamless exchange of assets, including surplus medical goods.

During the discussions, Mazad and the NHRA reflected a shared conviction that trusted markets depend on trusted institutions. The NHRA has set a regional benchmark by reevaluating its regulations and revising core workflows to meet international standards of efficiency and effectiveness, with these activities receiving widespread welcome and support by stakeholders across the Kingdom. Mazad brings the same commitment to integrity to the marketplace, providing a secure, fully regulated environment for every transaction.

Reinforcing this commitment, Nezar Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Mazad, said: “Trust is the real currency of any market, and at Mazad, transparency is not a feature but a foundation. The NHRA has shown what world-class regulation looks like, and when national institutions align around the same principles, we do more than serve our own mandates, we advance the Kingdom’s vision for a digitally empowered economy.”

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Ansari, Chief Executive of the NHRA added: “We continue to enhance our processes and explore digitisation tools and initiatives as we believe that the principles that drive excellence in healthcare regulation like transparency, governance, and a seamless experience, strengthen confidence across every market. We see real value in semi-public entities working together to advance Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.”

Building on this shared ambition to bring Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 in practice, both parties intend to continue exploring opportunities for collaboration around the shared principles of transparency, governance, and efficiency.