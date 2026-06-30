Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Bahrain (EO Bahrain) recently hosted its “BIG BANG 2026” event, bringing together members for a special celebratory evening during which Board Members and long-standing members were recognised for their continued dedication and valuable contributions to the organisation’s growth and success as a vibrant entrepreneurial community that continues to evolve year after year.

The event formed part of a series of initiatives and activities organised by EO Bahrain throughout the year to enrich the member experience and strengthen connections among members. Through a balanced blend of learning, knowledge sharing, and relationship-building, these initiatives support both the professional and personal development of members, which remain among the key pillars of the organisation’s success.

During the evening, Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, presented appreciation awards to members of the Board of Directors in recognition of their leadership and significant efforts in overseeing the organisation’s various committees, initiatives, and programmes throughout the year. Their contributions have played a vital role in delivering impactful events, educational experiences, and networking opportunities that have enabled members to learn, grow, and exchange valuable insights.

The event also honoured a number of long-standing members who have maintained an active connection with the organisation over many years. Their continued commitment and contributions to fostering the values of entrepreneurship, lifelong learning, and community engagement have made them a source of inspiration for newer members while helping to strengthen the organisation’s sustainability and culture of collaboration.

BIG BANG 2026 provided a unique occasion for members to come together in a festive atmosphere featuring entertainment and a variety of engaging activities, while celebrating the achievements and relationships that have developed within the EO Bahrain community over the years. The evening also offered members an opportunity to reconnect, exchange experiences, and engage in meaningful conversations in an environment that reflected the spirit of friendship, collaboration, and belonging that defines the organisation.

The event reflects EO Bahrain’s commitment to building a holistic community whose role extends beyond business development and leadership growth to fostering long-term personal and professional relationships among members. This approach stems from the belief that sustainable entrepreneurial success is built upon knowledge, experience, and strong human connections.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, said: “The success of EO Bahrain is a direct reflection of the commitment of its members and the spirit of giving and collaboration that brings them together. Through this evening, we wanted to recognise those individuals who have played an influential role in supporting the organisation’s journey and creating meaningful experiences for our members throughout the year.”

He further stated: “Honouring our Board Members and long-standing members is a well-deserved recognition of their dedication and ongoing commitment. It also highlights the importance of service-oriented leadership and volunteerism in building a strong and sustainable entrepreneurial community. We deeply value the time, expertise, and efforts they have invested in strengthening the spirit of collaboration and belonging within the organisation.”

Concluding his remarks, Mr Bader added: “BIG BANG was more than a celebration of achievements; it was an opportunity to renew the bonds between members and reinforce their sense of belonging to the EO Bahrain community. We believe that the relationships built within the organisation are among the most valuable benefits our members gain, serving as a foundation for continued collaboration, learning, and growth on both the professional and personal levels.”

EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) network, which comprises more than 18,000 entrepreneurs across 220 chapters in over 75 countries worldwide. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 Bahraini entrepreneurs who collectively manage businesses with a combined turnover exceeding US$120 million and provide approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is led by a 15-member Board of Directors chaired by businessman Mr. Fareed Bader and is dedicated to empowering its members through growth, learning, and knowledge-sharing opportunities while connecting Bahrain to the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.