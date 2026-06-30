DUBAI, UAE — Leminar Global, one of the Middle East’s largest HVAC and plumbing solutions providers and a member of the Al Shirawi Group of Companies, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Mehta Tubes Limited. Under this partnership, Leminar will oversee the marketing, distribution, and customer support for Mehta Tubes’ acclaimed MEXFLOW brand across the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration capitalises on unprecedented growth within the UAE’s construction, infrastructure, and HVAC&R sectors. Through the introduction of the MEXFLOW range, Leminar expands its portfolio of world-class engineering solutions, reinforcing its commitment to supplying premium, high-performance materials to regional contractors. As an industry benchmark for precision-engineered copper and copper alloy products—including tubes, pipes, bars, and strips—MEXFLOW places a strong focus on ACR copper tubes produced in compliance with ASTM B280 and ASTM B743 standards. Consequently, Mehta Tubes is well-positioned to serve the expanding Middle East market with dedicated solutions tailored for air conditioning, refrigeration, and district cooling applications.

“Great products need great partners — and in Leminar, we have found exactly that. Mexflow is built to the highest international standards, trusted by engineers and contractors who will accept nothing less. As market leaders in India and the fastest growing brand in the USA and Canada, we have set a quality benchmark that we are now bringing to the UAE — with absolutely no compromise," said Mukesh Mehta, CEO and Director of Mehta Tubes Limited.

"The UAE construction and HVAC market is moving fast and contractors need supply chains that keep up. We have built Leminar on the back of strong client relationships and technical credibility — and Mexflow fits that model exactly. This is a brand engineered to international standards, stocked regionally, and priced to compete. We are confident it fills a real gap in this market.” said Rohan Valrani, Deputy CEO, Leminar Global.

About Leminar Global

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the esteemed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is one of the largest HVAC and plumbing solutions providers in the Middle East. With a strong presence across the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt and KSA, Leminar represents leading global brands and is dedicated to delivering superior products, unparalleled technical support, and robust supply chain solutions to customers across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit: www.leminar.net

About Mehta Tubes Limited (MEXFLOW)

Established in 1988 with a primary focus on copper and brass tube manufacturing, Mehta Tubes Limited has steadily expanded its portfolio to encompass a diverse range of copper and alloy products. Over the decades, the company has developed robust technical expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and deep industry knowledge, enabling it to meet evolving global market demands. Driven by a commitment to quality and continuous improvement, the manufacturer maintains long-standing relationships with clients across multiple regions and remains dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions. Today, its flagship MEXFLOW brand is a market leader in India and the fastest-growing brand in the USA and Canada; beyond cooling systems, its solutions are trusted globally for mission-critical applications such as electrical infrastructure, medical gas pipelines, heat exchangers, and automotive components.

For more information, visit: www.mexflow.com

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