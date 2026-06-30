Cairo: JUZUR, one of Egypt’s and the region’s leading real estate developers, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Hossam Fahmy Consultancy to develop the strategic vision, operational concept, and leasing strategy for its mixed-use commercial hub, “Neo,” located in the heart of New Cairo. The project is designed to offer an integrated experience that brings together work, leisure, and specialized services in one destination.

This partnership comes as part of JUZUR’s strategy to deliver innovative real estate developments built around a clear concept and identity, going beyond the traditional models of commercial and administrative projects. Through this approach, the company aims to provide a distinctive experience for investors, visitors, and brands, while creating sustainable value for the project and reinforcing its position in the Egyptian real estate market.

Hossam Fahmy Consultancy will be responsible for developing a comprehensive plan for the project’s overall concept and strategic vision, including defining the unique identity of Neo and ensuring a balanced integration of the various activities and services within the project. The consultancy will also provide advisory services for the commercial and administrative leasing strategy, with the objective of building an integrated ecosystem of tenants and brands aligned with the project’s identity and long-term objectives.

Mr. Hossam Reda, CEO of JUZUR, expressed his pleasure at collaborating with Hossam Fahmy Consultancy, saying: “At JUZUR, we believe that having a clear vision, a well-defined identity, and a carefully designed experience is essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of any project. Through this partnership, we aim to introduce a new model for commercial and administrative projects, that is driven by strategic planning and the careful selection of activities and brands to create a fully integrated destination that delivers real value to investors, tenants, and visitors alike.”

Hossam Fahmy, Founder and Brand Developer at Hossam Fahmy Consultancy, emphasized JUZUR’s commitment to creating a distinctive concept for Neo as a vibrant destination capable of attracting top brands and delivering a differentiated, sustainable experience. He added: “We are leveraging our expertise in building and developing successful commercial concepts to create a fully integrated strategy for the project, one that maximizes its operational and commercial value and strengthens its position as an attractive and influential destination within the market.”

It is worth noting that Neo is strategically located on El Naeib El Aam Street – Al Nasr Road, next to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, spanning approximately 4.5 feddans. The mixed-use commercial hub features retail units, medical clinics, and administrative offices, all within a modern architectural design that reflects the spirit of innovation embraced by JUZUR across its projects. The development targets a diverse segment of investors, medical professionals, and companies seeking strategic locations and integrated business spaces.

JUZUR is a strategic partner in building integrated urban communities that support economic growth and create new employment opportunities. The company is committed to delivering sustainable value to its clients and partners in support of expansion and growth plans, reflecting its long-term vision to develop integrated real estate projects built on innovation, excellence, and the creation of real and lasting value for the market, clients, and partners alike.