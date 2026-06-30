Dubai, UAE – DP World and Lintara Properties, the real estate development platform of Arcapita Group Holdings Limited ("Arcapita"), have broken ground on a new 20,000 square metre build-to-suit logistics centre in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The Grade A facility is being developed by Lintara Properties and will be operated by DP World as part of its integrated, end-to-end supply chain network in the region. Construction is expected to conclude in Q1 2027.

The new facility will feature approximately 12-metre clear height storage, temperature-controlled areas, dedicated dangerous goods storage, supporting office space and associated operational amenities.

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: “This state-of-the-art facility is the type of logistics infrastructure our customers need to manage more complex supply chains. Once complete, this facility will add Grade A purpose-built warehousing capability in Jafza and support our ability to deliver more integrated supply chain solutions across the GCC. It is another example of how Dubai’s trade ecosystem continues to evolve in line with the needs of regional and international businesses.”

Isa Al Khalifa, Managing Director, Head of MENA Real Estate at Arcapita and CEO of Lintara Properties, said: “This milestone reflects our continued focus on delivering high-quality, purpose-built logistics assets that are aligned with the operational needs of our tenants. Jebel Ali Free Zone remains a key logistics hub in the region, and this project supports the growing demand for well-located, institutional-grade facilities that enable efficient distribution and long-term operational reliability.”

The project reflects continued demand for high-quality, purpose-built logistics infrastructure in Dubai as companies strengthen regional supply chains and expand distribution capabilities closer to key trade corridors.

Lintara Properties will act as Development Manager during the construction phase and will assume Asset Management responsibilities upon completion of the facility. The development forms part of Arcapita’s broader strategy to invest in high-quality, tenant-led industrial real estate across key regional logistics hubs.