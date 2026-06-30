Since launch of stablecoins settlement capabilities a year ago in CEMEA, settlement volumes have increased nearly 60 times

Visa today outlined a series of AI, stablecoin, and token capabilities designed to help clients across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region participate in the next generation of commerce. Ahead of the Visa Payments Forum, taking place in Paris on July 1, Visa shared how two foundational shifts — artificial intelligence and stablecoins — are transforming the front-end and back-end of commerce and money movement, and how Visa is enabling clients to adapt, scale and build trusted new experiences.

“Commerce is entering a new phase that is increasingly intelligent, programmable, and embedded into everyday experiences,” said Tareq Muhmood, Regional President, CEMEA, Visa. He added, “For companies serving the digital economy the opportunity is significant, but so is the need for trust and interoperability. Visa is focused on providing the infrastructure and intelligence to innovate confidently across the front- and back-end of payments and deliver better experiences for the consumers and businesses they serve.”

Powering the Front End of Commerce with AI

Visa detailed how AI is reshaping how transactions are initiated, authorized, and trusted, while also accelerating how new commerce experiences are designed, developed and delivered. As AI agents increasingly act on behalf of consumers and businesses, Visa Intelligent Commerce, the company’s platform for agentic commerce, provides the trust and controls needed for AI agents to securely discover, initiate, and complete transactions.

To support this shift, Visa is working across the ecosystem to help ensure agent-initiated transactions are transparent and trusted. This includes merchant enablement through the newly launched Agent Score, created with New Generation, which allows merchants to evaluate their websites for agentic commerce readiness — specifically, whether AI agents can navigate, understand and complete tasks on a merchant’s website. Merchants also need to know which agents can be trusted to transact on their sites, and agents need confidence that they are interacting with legitimate merchants. With the launch of Agentic Directory, Visa is providing a directory that includes agents and merchants that have been verified as legitimate participants in agentic commerce.

Enhancing Tokens for AI-Driven Commerce

One of the key drivers of eCommerce growth in the CEMEA region has been the growth of tokenization, bringing more secure, convenient and seamless payments to the region across eCommerce and mobile channels. In CEMEA, Visa has seen a rapid increase in tokenized transactions, growing from 26% in 2023 to 70% in 2026.

Today, tokens already carry a highly secure data set purpose-built for digital payments. As commerce extends to new channels and agents, Visa is enriching the data to provide more details on the transaction type, where the token is being used and who is making the payment. A second key advancement is a token assurance signal. Token use is evaluated throughout its lifecycle — based on provisioning and behavioral history — to generate a signal of trust behind each transaction

Together, these advancements help strengthen the role of tokens as a foundation for trusted digital and AI-driven commerce, giving clients richer context and stronger assurance as transactions become more automated, embedded and intelligent.

Modernizing the Back End of Money Movement with Stablecoins

Visa shared progress in modernizing settlement and value transfer through stablecoins and blockchain-based infrastructure. With Tokenized Deposits, the company will build the technology layer that can allow banks to turn traditional deposits into programmable, always-on digital money. This gives banks a way to match the speed and flexibility of stablecoins while keeping funds on balance sheet.

Visa is also expanding stablecoin settlement pilots across multiple regions, blockchains and currencies. Building on its first stablecoin settlement pilots in early 2025, Visa has moved billions of dollars in stablecoins across VisaNet, with an annualized run rate of approximately $7 billion as of March 2026. With issuing banks already settling seven days a week onchain with Visa, Visa is working to extend seven-day settlement to include acquirers, increasing flexibility and frequency across the entire ecosystem. Since launch of stablecoins settlement capabilities a year ago in CEMEA, settlement volumes have increased nearly 60 times.

To enable consumers and businesses to spend stablecoin balances anywhere Visa is accepted, Visa continues to expand stablecoin-linked card programs. With more than 160 programs live or in development globally, adoption is expected to accelerate.

Leveraging AI to Turn Insights into Intelligence

To help clients respond to rising customer expectations, Visa is combining modern infrastructure with data-led capabilities that can support better decision-making across the payment journey. The company is introducing an AI-powered travel intelligence capability that helps banks anticipate customer travel needs before a transaction occurs. Launching today in CEMEA, Visa Trip Intelligence combines VisaNet intelligence with third-party data and can infer travel intent, generate personalized trip itineraries and provide activation-ready insights, enabling banks to deliver timely pre-travel support, reduce payment friction and offer more relevant benefits, services and experiences to customers while they travel.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.