Cairo – Klivvr, an innovative ecosystem that provides greater flexibility and smarter control over users’ financial lives, hosted its first press conference in Egypt, bringing together company executives and members of the media to discuss the key transformations shaping the fintech sector, the growing role of artificial intelligence in financial services, and the company’s vision for the future of financial innovation in the Egyptian market.

During the event, Klivvr highlighted the evolution of its integrated innovative digital ecosystem, which today serves more than 700,000 users and is backed by significant investments in technology infrastructure and digital innovation. The company also showcased the recent expansion of its services, most notably K.ai, the first AI assistant in Egypt designed to deliver a smarter and more personalized financial experience. K.ai provides users with real-time financial insights and guidance, helping them better understand their spending habits, control their finances more effectively, and make more informed financial decisions.

Commenting on the company's growth, Nils Bachtler, Co-Founder and CEO of Klivvr, said: “The expansion of our partner network to more than 1000 merchants and partners across Egypt reflects the success of our vision to build a fully integrated innovative digital financial ecosystem offering control and flexibility that seamlessly connects financial services with users’ everyday needs. Over the past few years, we have focused on developing innovative solutions that bring together payments, financing, rewards, and digital commerce within a single unified experience, creating greater value and control for both users and partners. As the Egyptian market continues to evolve, we see significant opportunities to further expand our services and strengthen our contribution to digital transformation and financial inclusion.”

For his part, Omar Sherif, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Klivvr, said: “Continuous investment in technology remains a cornerstone of Klivvr’s growth and innovation strategy. Since inception, we have invested more than USD 10 million in building and enhancing our technology capabilities. This investment has enabled us to develop a sophisticated digital ecosystem that supports the ongoing expansion of our services while delivering a more seamless and efficient innovative experience for users with better control. K.ai represents the latest addition to this ecosystem and reflects Klivvr’s commitment to integrating artificial intelligence more deeply into users’ everyday financial innovative experiences. We believe the future of financial services will increasingly rely on technologies capable of delivering more innovative, contextual, and personalized interactions that simplify financial control and empower users to make better decisions with greater flexibility.”

Today, Klivvr offers a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions spanning payments, expense management, consumer financing, rewards, and digital commerce, enabling users to control multiple aspects of their financial lives with flexibility through a single platform. This ecosystem includes Klivvr Family, Egypt’s first family banking solution, which allows households to control family spending through a single account while issuing up to five independent cards for family members, with real-time spending visibility and customizable spending limits for each card.

The company also offers Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing of up to EGP 500,000 with repayment periods of up to 60 months. In addition, it provides One-Time Ticket financing of up to EGP 15 million, offering high-value, single-purchase financing designed for major one-off expenses, with structured repayment options that enable greater financial flexibility for large commitments. It also offers Auto Loans, dedicated vehicle financing solutions that support car purchases through structured repayment plans, helping users acquire vehicles while maintaining financial stability.

As part of its strategy to build a fully integrated innovative digital financial ecosystem that offers its customers both control and flexibility, Klivvr operates a rewards program that enables users to earn K.Points on every transaction made through the app or card. These points can be redeemed for cashback rewards or discounts across a network of partner merchants. The ecosystem also includes K.Shop, Klivvr’s in-app digital marketplace, which offers a seamless shopping experience and provides users with access to a wide range of products and services within a unified digital environment.

Through these initiatives, Klivvr reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in fintech by developing digital solutions that address evolving user needs, help them take control of their financial lives, and deliver a simpler, smarter, and more inclusive financial experience, while supporting the continued growth of Egypt’s digital economy.