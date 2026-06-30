Riyadh, KSA: Abhi, the region's neobank of the future, has announced a partnership with Syarah, the leading online platform for buying and financing cars in Saudi Arabia, to enable greater financial flexibility for employees through Abhi’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.

Through this collaboration, Syarah employees will be able to access a portion of their earned salary in real time before payday, giving them improved cash-flow control and greater ease and confidence in managing everyday expenses.

The integration of Abhi’s EWA solution into Syarah’s workforce ecosystem reflects a shared commitment to enhancing employee well-being through practical, technology-led financial solutions.

Speaking on the partnership, Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of Abhi, said:

“At Abhi, we are redefining how income flows through people’s lives, not just as a paycheck, but as real-time liquidity that supports real decisions. From everyday expenses to major commitments like mobility, employees shouldn’t have to wait for a payday to move forward. Our partnership with Syarah reflects a shared belief that financial access should move at the speed of life in today’s digital economy in Saudi Arabia.”

Abdulilah AlSalami, VP of HR of Syarah, added:

"Syarah is built on the belief that technology should make life easier — for our customers and for our people. Earned wage access with Abhi is a natural extension of that philosophy: giving our employees the financial flexibility they deserve, on their own terms. In a competitive talent market, the companies that invest in holistic employee experience will be the ones that attract and retain the best people.”

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 objectives, employers are increasingly prioritizing financial wellness as a core part of employee experience. This partnership highlights the growing role of embedded financial solutions in improving workforce stability, engagement, and productivity across digital-first businesses.

Since its inception in 2021, Abhi has expanded across Pakistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, serving over 1 million users and partnering with more than 7,000 businesses to provide on-demand access to earned income and SME financing solutions.

About Abhi

Abhi provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7,000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

Abhi has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first fintech in the MENAP region to receive the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneer Award in 2023. The company has also been recognized as one of the UAE Future 100 companies and selected for Mastercard's Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

About Syarah

Syarah is a Saudi digital platform that enables customers to buy new and used cars online with a fully digital, transparent, and end-to-end experience. The platform offers inspection, financing options, warranty coverage, and doorstep delivery, making car ownership more accessible and convenient across the Kingdom.

For more information, visit: https://syarah.com/en