Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 June 2026: The Luxe Developers, the UAE-based luxury real estate developer, has formalised its AED 150 million interior fit-out contract with Interiors International Industries for its flagship Oceano development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Interiors International has been embedded within The Luxe Developers’ project team since early 2026, working alongside the main contractor as the development advances towards structural completion.

Interiors International Industries, in conjunction with the main contractor, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, has been on-site and actively progressing the bespoke interior fit-out works across the twin-tower project, encompassing the residences, amenities and common areas of the AED1.5 billion ultra-luxury beachfront development, which sold out ahead of schedule. The team has been coordinating closely with the structural and MEP works packages as the project transitions into its finishing phase.

Headquartered in Dubai, Interiors International Industries is one of the Middle East’s leading turnkey fit-out specialists, with more than two decades of experience delivering some of the world’s most technically demanding hospitality, leisure, residential and mixed-use projects across the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

Commenting on the partnership, Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: “At The Luxe Developers, every partner we appoint plays a critical role in realising our vision of creating iconic residences that redefine luxury living. We selected Interiors International Industries for its exceptional track record of delivering world-class fit-outs for some of the most prestigious hospitality and residential developments worldwide.

“Their expertise, craftsmanship, manufacturing capabilities and ability to execute highly complex projects to the highest standards made them the natural choice for Oceano. Having worked alongside them since the early stages of the interiors programme, we have seen first-hand the quality, sophistication and attention to detail they bring, and we are confident this will be reflected in every interior space Oceano is known for.”

The company’s portfolio includes many of the hospitality industry’s most recognisable destinations, including Atlantis The Royal, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai, as well as Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort in Ras Al Khaimah. Internationally, the company has delivered projects including The Savoy, The Dorchester, and Shangri-La The Shard in London; Six Senses Southern Dunes in Saudi Arabia; and several luxury hospitality developments in Mauritius.

Jonathan Peters, Group Director at Interiors International Industries, said: “We are proud to be delivering the interior fit-out works at Oceano alongside The Luxe Developers’ team. From the outset, it has been clear that this is a project of genuine international significance and one of the most exciting luxury residential developments currently under construction in the UAE.

“Oceano aligns perfectly with our expertise in delivering exceptional hospitality and residential environments, and we are focused on creating an iconic interior experience that establishes a new benchmark for luxury waterfront living in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Oceano comprises 225 ultra-luxury residences across two interconnected towers on Al Marjan Island, as well as 11 retail units. The development is recognised for its distinctive rotating floor plates, panoramic Arabian Gulf views and sky bridge design, helping establish a new benchmark for luxury waterfront living in the emirate.

Residents will have access to an extensive collection of bespoke amenities, including infinity pools, private beach access, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studios, spa and wellness facilities, a cigar lounge, a library, a viewing deck, and a dedicated chauffeur lounge. The development will also feature a curated retail and hospitality offering, alongside family-focused amenities including children’s play areas and leisure spaces, delivering a resort-inspired lifestyle experience that combines privacy, exclusivity and world-class service.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: “Construction at Oceano continues to progress exceptionally well, and we remain firmly on track to achieve our key milestones. The project team has made tremendous progress across every aspect of the development, from the structural works through to the civil and MEP packages.

“Having Interiors International Industries working closely with us through this critical phase of delivery has been an important factor in keeping the programme on track. With construction advancing rapidly, Oceano is steadily taking shape as one of the most architecturally distinctive and luxurious residential developments ever delivered in Ras Al Khaimah.”

For more information, please visit www.theluxedevelopers.ae.

About The Luxe Developers

The Luxe Developers is a leading real estate development firm specialising in crafting extraordinary spaces with opulent interiors.

At The Luxe Developers, the company believes that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and is passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living.

From incredible attention to detail and sourcing the finest materials to seeking out the world's most skilled artisans and handpicking the best-in-class architects and designers, the company’s vision is to deliver spaces that elevate the human experience with the belief that extraordinary quality and luxury craftsmanship elevates every living moment.

The Luxe Developers aims to bring a sense of individualism to every project and build structures that turn into the landmarks of tomorrow.