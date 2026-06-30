Redefining how the world’s professionals connect, grow, and monetize their expertise.

Cairo, Egypt: BrainsMingle.com, an AI-driven, video-first professional network designed to prioritize authentic human connection, today announced a $400,000 strategic seed investment from BasharSoft Group. As Egypt and MENA’s leading human capital technology institution, BasharSoft’s investment marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of professional infrastructure for experts, communities, and ambitious professionals worldwide.

This partnership represents BasharSoft’s first strategic investment since its acquisition of iCareer last year. BasharSoft Group, which serves over 9 million users through its flagship platforms WUZZUF and Forasna, as well as iCareer and Recruitera, is betting on BrainsMingle to lead the next generation of professional engagement and knowledge-sharing technologies.

Globally, ambitious professionals carry the same invisible burden. On one side, an expert runs sessions on Zoom, manages bookings through Calendly, collects payments through a separate tool, keeps their community alive on Skool or Circle, and builds their presence on LinkedIn. Five tools, five logins, five broken experiences stitched together into something that was never designed to work as one. On the other, a professional hungry to grow is left scrolling through noise, sitting through generic webinars, and searching across platforms for the right expert, the right community, and the real conversations that could actually move their career forward. The problem is not a lack of talent or ambition. It is a lack of infrastructure.

BrainsMingle was built to solve this, a professional home where experts deliver live sessions, manage bookings and payments, and build thriving communities, while ambitious professionals discover world-class expertise, engage with mentors across the globe, and connect face to face with peers who are worth their time. All in one place. It is not a tool. It is not a feed. It is a home.

BrainsMingle has already attracted professionals and communities from more than 90 countries. What works for one expert works for an entire organization. Organizations, educational institutions, accelerators, universities, and enterprises use the platform as a branded internal hub for communication, learning, mentorship, networking, and community engagement. A private hub of their own — fully branded and fully under their control — where members gather instead of scattering across disconnected tools. Inside it, an organization runs its communication and engagement, connects members through advanced automated speed networking, hosts office hours and 1:1 mentorship, and replaces the traditional Learning Management System with a modern one. The same home that helps a single expert build an audience lets a global institution bring its students, staff, and alumni together under one roof — its own.

Belal Amin, Co-Founder and CEO of BrainsMingle, said: "We built BrainsMingle around one belief: the most valuable professional moments happen between people, not between people and content. The world does not need another feed to scroll or another profile to maintain. It needs a home, a single place where an ambitious professional can show up, share what they know, and build a community around it. BrainsMingle was never built for one country or one region. It was built for every professional on the planet who has real expertise to share and no single place worthy of it. BasharSoft's investment is a powerful validation of that vision and a commitment to building it the right way."

Ameer Sherif, Executive Chairman of BasharSoft, added: "For fifteen years, BasharSoft has connected talent to opportunity. We identified a significant gap in how knowledge and experience are shared online. BrainsMingle has built the technology necessary to fill this gap, replacing multiple global tools with a single, sophisticated network that resonates with our mission to empower 50 million people in their careers by 2030."

This investment fuels BrainsMingle's mission to unite millions of minds in a single, connected professional network spanning technology, entrepreneurship, creative industries, and beyond. BrainsMingle is becoming the home for the next billion breakthroughs, the place where the conversations, communities, and connections that the world's professionals deserve, finally have a home. A home that reshapes how careers are built, knowledge transferred, and professionals rise

About BrainsMingle

BrainsMingle.com is the AI-driven, video-first professional network built around human connection where experts deliver live sessions, build thriving communities, manage bookings, and earn from their expertise while ambitious professionals discover world-class knowledge, engage with experts across the globe, and connect with the peers who will shape their careers. All in one place. Founded by Belal Amin & Yousef Gamal, BrainsMingle is building the professional network the world has been waiting for: a single, unified home where every professional, regardless of where they are in their journey, has a place to belong, to contribute, and to grow.

About BasharSoft

BasharSoft Group is Egypt's leading human capital technology group, operating WUZZUF and Forasna, Egypt’s largest online job platforms for white collar and blue collar job markets respectively. It also includes iCareer, a leading consultancy in mass scale employability programs for graduates, and Recruitera, the leading Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Egypt and MENA. Since 2009, BasharSoft has connected over 9M job seekers with more than 100,000 companies, facilitating over 1.4 million hires across Egypt and the Arab world. The group aims to empower 50 Million people and youth in the Middle East and Africa by 2030.

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