UAE: The UAE’s phased rollout of e-Invoicing marks an important milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey, creating a more connected, efficient, and transparent business ecosystem. Against this backdrop, Tally Solutions, a leading global technology company providing business management software solutions to small and medium businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of TallyPrime 7.1. The release introduces three key enhancements for UAE businesses: e-Invoicing readiness, direct EmaraTax-powered VAT compliance, and enhanced invoice personalization, helping organisations align with the country's evolving digital ecosystem while continuing to operate with simplicity and confidence.

As one of the few business management software providers offering direct integration with the EmaraTax portal, Tally continues to simplify tax and compliance workflows for businesses across the UAE. Businesses using TallyPrime for VAT e-return filing have experienced an average improvement of over 17% in filing efficiency through direct API-based integration with EmaraTax.

A key highlight of the latest update is comprehensive support for UAE e-Invoicing workflows. TallyPrime 7.1 offers a guided onboarding journey, from initial setup through EmaraTax registration, helping businesses become e-Invoicing ready through a simple and intuitive process.

Built-in validations proactively identify missing or incorrect information before invoices are exchanged, helping improve accuracy and ensuring smoother interactions with the e-Invoicing ecosystem. Businesses can choose between instant invoice exchange or bulk processing based on their operational requirements, while bilingual support in English and Arabic ensures ease of adoption across the UAE's diverse business community. To further strengthen security, TallyPrime 7.1 incorporates two-factor authentication for e-Invoice exchange, adding an additional layer of protection through OTP-based verification and helping safeguard business transactions from unauthorised access.

As an FTA-accredited solution for VAT filing, TallyPrime 7.1 further strengthens its connected compliance capabilities through direct integration with the EmaraTax portal.Users can securely access filing statuses, download and reconcile Customs Import and Tourist Refund Scheme data, compare VAT returns against their books, and submit VAT 201 returns directly through TallyPrime.

By bringing compliance workflows closer to day-to-day business operations, the release enables businesses to maintain greater accuracy, visibility, and control over their tax processes. For organisations maintaining accurate accounting records, VAT returns can typically be prepared in less than five minutes using TallyPrime’s built-in VAT reporting capabilities.

The release also introduces a substantially enhanced invoice personalisation experience, enabling businesses to create invoices that reflect their unique identity while maintaining the trust and credibility associated with a Tally invoice. With a range of modern, customisable invoice templates, businesses can personalise invoices with logos, signatures, watermarks, and business-specific information, allowing them to express their brand in a way that is uniquely their own. The result is an invoice that reflects both the business's identity and Tally's consistency, professionalism, and credibility.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Panchal, Senior General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said, “The UAE continues to set a strong benchmark in driving digital transformation initiatives that are creating a more connected and future-ready business environment. As businesses prepare for the next phase of the country's e-Invoicing journey, they need technology that not only supports evolving requirements but also works the way they do. With TallyPrime 7.1, we have focused on helping businesses embrace this transition with confidence through e-Invoicing readiness, connected compliance through direct EmaraTax integration, and greater flexibility in everyday business operations. By bringing these capabilities together in a single experience, we are enabling businesses to participate more effectively in the UAE's digital economy while staying focused on growth.”

The launch comes at a pivotal moment as businesses across the UAE prepare for a more digitally connected business and compliance ecosystem. Through TallyPrime 7.1, Tally Solutions continues its commitment to building technology that adapts to the way businesses operate, helping them simplify operations, stay aligned with evolving regulatory requirements, and confidently participate in the UAE's digital economy journey.

TallyPrime 7.1 is now available for businesses across the UAE. Existing customers can seamlessly upgrade to the latest release and immediately access the new e-Invoicing, connected VAT compliance, reconciliation, security, and invoice personalisation capabilities.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 75,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for 4 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.7 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7.5 million users across industries in over 100 countries.