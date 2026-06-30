Dubai, UAE – Service My Car, the UAE's leading digital automotive service platform, is making vehicle maintenance more convenient than ever for female drivers through its seamless digital-first approach. By offering online bookings, complimentary pickup and delivery, transparent pricing and real-time service updates, the company is helping customers save valuable time while enjoying a more efficient and stress-free vehicle servicing experience.

As the UAE continues to embrace digital transformation across industries, customer expectations are evolving, with motorists increasingly seeking faster, more transparent and hassle-free automotive services. Digital vehicle maintenance platforms are responding to this demand by simplifying the entire servicing journey, from booking an appointment to receiving the vehicle after maintenance has been completed.

For many female drivers, convenience has become an increasingly important part of modern vehicle ownership. Whether balancing demanding careers, running a business, working remotely, raising young children, on maternity leave or managing busy family schedules, finding time to visit a vehicle workshop can be difficult. Digital vehicle servicing removes much of this inconvenience by allowing customers to arrange maintenance from the comfort of their home or office, while the complimentary pickup and delivery services minimise the disruption to their day. This enables them to keep their vehicles in excellent condition without sacrificing valuable time or interrupting their daily responsibilities.

“Today’s customers expect convenience, transparency and efficiency from every service they use, and vehicle maintenance should be no exception,” said Mr. Prem Anandkumar N, Business Head of Service My Car. “At Service My Car, we’ve developed a digital-first platform that removes many of the traditional inconveniences associated with vehicle servicing. From online booking and complimentary pickup and delivery to transparent pricing and real-time service updates, we’re committed to making car maintenance as smooth and hassle-free as possible for our customers.”

As digital innovation continues to reshape the automotive aftersales industry, services such as online booking, doorstep vehicle collection, transparent pricing and live service updates are setting new standards for customer convenience across the UAE. By combining advanced technology with professional automotive expertise, Service My Car continues to redefine the vehicle servicing experience while helping customers enjoy greater peace of mind and confidence throughout every stage of their vehicle’s maintenance.

To further support female customers, Service My Car gives priority to bookings made by female drivers, helping ensure faster appointment availability and an even more convenient servicing experience. To book an appointment with Service My Car, please call 800 266 5464 or visit: https://servicemycar.com/uae

About Service My Car

Service My Car is a leading digital automotive service platform powered by Bahwan International Group that simplifies the car maintenance experience for vehicle owners. The platform provides convenient services, including online service booking, vehicle pickup and delivery, and real-time service updates. Service My Car’s mission is to transform the traditional car ownership journey into a seamless, convenient, and digital-first experience by delivering complete lifecycle solutions across the automotive maintenance ecosystem.​

https://servicemycar.com/uae

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sarah Alexandra Morris

+971566759300

sarah@sarahmorriscommunications.com