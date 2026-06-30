Muscat: Every Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) student who took part in the 2026 SEZAD - SQU summer internship said they would recommend the program to other SQU students, according to initial survey results from the pilot. Nearly 70% also said they could imagine building a career in Duqm after graduation, while host companies gave the program an average rating of 4.7 out of five. All participating employers backed extending future placements to one month.

Eighteen SQU students travelled to the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) this summer for two weeks with companies based on the zone. The group came from the Colleges of Engineering; Agricultural and Marine Sciences; Science; Arts and Social Sciences; and Economics and Political Science.

The pilot was held under the guidance of HE Qais Al Yousef, Chairman, Public Authority for Special Economic Zones & Free Zones (OPAZ) and Professor Salim Al Harthy, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs & Community Service at Sultan Qaboos University.

Students completed placements with OQ8, ASYAD Drydock, Oman Tank Terminal Company, SIMAK, Port of Duqm, ASYAD Container Terminal, Renaissance Services and Crowne Plaza Duqm. Alongside their placements, students took part in the Live. Work. Play. Challenge. Mixed teams were given 48 hours to develop a marketing campaign encouraging young professionals in Oman and overseas to consider Duqm. Zeenah mentors worked with the teams across the weekend before each group presented to a judging panel.

Student feedback returned often to the time spent with managers and mentors. Participants said the internship helped them understand how industries in Duqm operate and how many career options are forming across the zone. Petrochemicals, logistics, fisheries, environmental management, hospitality and operations all featured among the fields students said they could imagine pursuing after graduation.

The two-week placement also led many students to think again about how their degrees connect to work. Several said they had not previously realized how careers can develop through changing roles, further training, confidence and lifelong learning.

Eng. Ahmed Akaak, CEO, SEZAD, said: “The internship gave students direct contact with working life in Duqm. Time with companies helped them understand how different industries operate and meet the people building careers here, while giving our tenant companies an early opportunity to get to know talented young Omanis before they enter the job market.”

Participating businesses also gave positive feedback. Employers gave especially strong ratings for willingness to learn and professional conduct. Teamwork also drew positive comments and many employers said a longer placement would allow students to take on broader responsibilities and gain a deeper understanding of day-to-day operations.

Students also recorded a podcast about their time in Duqm. The discussion included Rahma Al Hadidi, Al Khalil Al Rawahi, Sawaher Al Ismaily and Orjuwan Al Shezawi who spoke about the challenges they were set, the mentoring they received, unexpected discoveries and the experience of becoming part of a team.

SEZAD and SQU are now studying how to expand future editions of the internship, including longer placements, wider tenant-company participation, additional mentoring and closer contact between students and host organizations.

A full report on the 2026 SEZAD–SQU Summer Internship, with student and employer feedback, will be published shortly.

The SEZAD – SQU summer internship podcast can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=maUdEB0ykGU&feature=youtu.be

For Press Enquires

Khalid Al Abri

Media Section

Special Economic Zone at Duqm

PO Box 19

Duqm, 700

Sultanate of Oman

Email: khalid.alabri@duqm.gov.om