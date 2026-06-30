Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar has launched new media insight papers examining emerging trends in the media landscape of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), providing industry stakeholders with regional insights into a rapidly evolving market.

Developed in partnership with the technology research group Omdia, the series leverages first-of-its-kind market data and industry analysis to examine the trends shaping the future of the media landscape in the region. Topics explored span Media City Qatar’s key focus areas, including Gaming & Interactive, Screen, Broadcast & Music, Tech, Digital & Social, and Agencies & Support Services.

Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: "The media landscape in the GCC and the wider MENA region is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and our role at Media City Qatar is to help make sense of that shift. With these media insights papers, we are contributing insights that support the people building this industry, from investors and businesses to creators and policymakers, and in doing so, we are continuing to play a key role in strengthening the media ecosystem in Qatar and across the region."

The first two publications explore emerging trends in the creator economy and evolving content preferences across visual and audio media. The first paper examines the rise of microdrama in the GCC, analyzing the growing popularity of short-form serialized storytelling, audience demand, production models, and the opportunities created by mobile-first consumption habits.

Meanwhile, the second paper, to be published in the coming weeks, looks at the rapid growth of video podcasting, exploring audience engagement, platform dynamics, monetization opportunities, and the role of artificial intelligence in content production.

The series will expand with new papers over the coming months, which together will contribute to industry knowledge on how media in the wider MENA region is evolving in line with broader global media trends, further reinforcing Media City Qatar’s role in the sector.

The Media Insight Papers are published on the Media City Qatar website. To explore the series and gain deeper insights into the opportunities and trends shaping the future of media in the region, visit Media City Qatar’s website.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

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