DMCC, a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced plans to launch DMCC Campus and DMCC Intelligence, two new platforms aimed at helping businesses, governments and institutions respond to the forces reshaping global trade.

The move marks an expansion of DMCC's role beyond business infrastructure and company formation, reflecting growing demand for specialist expertise in areas such as trade strategy, technology adoption, economic development and workforce capability.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience as one of the world's leading trade hubs, the two platforms will form a unified knowledge platform, combining executive education, industry knowledge and advisory services under a single umbrella.

DMCC Campus

DMCC Campus will serve as the organisation's dedicated learning and professional development platform, bringing together executive education, industry masterclasses, webinars, specialist training and knowledge-sharing initiatives. Building on existing educational activities across DMCC’s commodity, technology and trade-focused business communities, the platform will support capability development across areas including commodity trading, trade finance, emerging technologies, sustainability and global trade.

DMCC Intelligence

DMCC Intelligence will provide advisory and consulting services to governments, economic zones, industry organisations and corporations. Combining practical experience with proprietary research, market intelligence and AI-enabled analysis, it will support organisations seeking to improve competitiveness, attract investment and position themselves for long-term growth.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “For more than two decades, DMCC has helped position Dubai as a leading global centre for business, commodities and innovation. Throughout that journey, we have accumulated a unique combination of expertise, market intelligence, industry networks and practical experience. The launch of DMCC Campus and DMCC Intelligence represents the next phase of our evolution. Together, these platforms will enable us to share that knowledge more broadly, helping businesses, governments and institutions build capability, unlock growth opportunities and navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment. In doing so, we are extending DMCC’s role from facilitating trade to helping shape its future.”

The launch builds on DMCC’s established track record in delivering industry-focused education, thought leadership and advisory support across sectors including commodities, technology, trade finance and economic development.

Existing initiatives, including the DMCC Coffee Centre, DMCC Tea Centre, DGCX, the DMCC AI Centre and strategic academic partnerships, will form part of the broader knowledge platform.

DMCC Campus and DMCC Intelligence will be introduced through a phased rollout. The initial phase will focus on educational content, strategic advisory services and partnerships with leading companies, institutions and industry organisations across DMCC’s global network, it said.

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