Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the six-month short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 255%.

Subscriptions worth BD 127.291 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 2nd July 2026 and matures on 31st December 2026, is 5.37% equivalent to the previous issue on 4th June 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/11 (BH00052632Q3) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.