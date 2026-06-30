Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, the UAE’s premier English-language common-law jurisdiction, and The Mediation Hub MENA (TMH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the wider adoption of mediation as a trusted, practical and accessible pathway for resolving disputes across the UAE business community.

Delivered through the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre, the collaboration will help businesses, SMEs and eligible individuals access mediation as part of the wider range of dispute resolution services available through the DIFC Courts. The collaboration supports greater choice for court users by providing a confidential and practical route to settlement where mediation is appropriate, alongside the DIFC Courts’ established litigation services and judicial functions.

H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said:

“The DIFC Courts’ five-year Growth Strategy is focused on widening access and expanding services that deliver measurable value for court users. Mediation supports these priorities by giving parties an additional pathway to resolve disputes confidentially and constructively where settlement is achievable, while preserving the important role of the courts in delivering binding judicial determination where required. Our collaboration with The Mediation Hub MENA is about more than institutional collaboration; it is about supporting wider adoption of mediation across the UAE, strengthening mediation capabilities, and helping businesses, SMEs and individuals access the dispute resolution mechanism most appropriate to their needs. In doing so, we support access to justice, business confidence, and Dubai’s position as a leading international business centre.”

Under the memorandum, the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre and TMH will jointly design and deliver Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes, awareness sessions and capacity building initiatives for legal professionals and DIFC-registered entities. The collaboration will also explore a proposed community mediation scheme, alongside mediation observation opportunities for TMH-nominated members.

The proposed community mediation scheme is a key public interest element of the collaboration, supporting more inclusive access to dispute resolution for smaller businesses and eligible individuals who may benefit from a confidential, practical and settlement-focused route to resolving disputes.

Christine Maksoud, Founding Member and Executive Director of The Mediation Hub MENA, said:

“We are honoured to enter into this agreement with the DIFC Courts, an institution that has long set the benchmark for legal excellence and innovation in the region. The Mediation Hub MENA was established to advance a culture of mediation across the MENA region, and working with the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre allows us to amplify that mission, equipping mediators and practitioners with deeper expertise and creating broader opportunities for professional exchange. Together, we look forward to building a more robust and inclusive mediation community that serves the evolving needs of the UAE and the wider region.”

The DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre, established by Law No. (2) of 2025 concerning Dubai International Financial Centre Courts, provides parties with a structured alternative dispute resolution pathway and forms part of the DIFC Courts’ wider multi-door courthouse model. The Mediation Service Centre is available to businesses, investors and individuals across the UAE and internationally, with the option of having settlements made directly enforceable through the DIFC Courts.

The Mediation Hub MENA (TMH) is a DIFC-based Non-Profit Incorporated Organisation, founded by experts in law and mediation to bridge gaps, facilitate dialogue and cultivate a culture of mediation across the MENA region and beyond.

By increasing awareness, strengthening professional capability and expanding access to mediation services, the collaboration supports the development of a stronger mediation ecosystem in the UAE. It also reinforces Dubai's position as a leading global centre for business, investment and dispute resolution.

About the DIFC Courts

The DIFC Courts are an independent English common law jurisdiction and one of the institutional pillars of Dubai's economic growth strategy, actively supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Digital Strategy and the long-term vision of DIFC as a global financial hub.

Any two parties, anywhere in the world, can choose DIFC Courts as the forum for their commercial disputes by including a single clause in their contract, with no mandatory UAE connection required. Operating at 99 percent digital, the Courts deliver swift, transparent and enforceable proceedings before internationally recognised judges, under English common law principles.

The DIFC Courts launched a five-year Growth Strategy (2026–2030) to further strengthen its position as a global hub for commercial justice, introducing a new generation of advanced digital and knowledge capabilities into the justice system. Services include commercial dispute resolution, the Digital Economy Court, the Mediation Service Centre, the Notary Service and the Wills Service. The DIFC Courts were established in 2004, and in 2011 a decree of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended the Courts' jurisdiction to businesses globally. In 2025, Law No. (2) of 2025 further modernised the Courts' legislative framework.

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About The Mediation Hub MENA NPIO

The Mediation Hub MENA NPIO (TMH) is a DIFC-based Non-Profit Incorporated Organisation, founded by mediation professionals to cultivate a culture of mediation across the UAE and the broader MENA region. TMH occupies a unique space in the UAE’s legal and dispute resolution landscape: it is the only independent, nonprofit organisation dedicated exclusively to advancing mediation as a mainstream tool for resolving commercial, civil, family business, and community disputes. As mediation gains rapid recognition across the UAE and MENA as a critical enabler of economic competitiveness, TMH was established to provide the connective tissue - standards, advocacy, and ecosystem support - that makes mediation work at scale.

Media enquiries

info@mediationhub.ae