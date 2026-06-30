Abu Dhabi, UAE – When Hamad Mansour Albloushi took his seat in Seat 1, Coach 1 this morning, it marked more than the start of a personal journey. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in the UAE's story.

Selected from nominations submitted by people across the country through Etihad Rail's nationwide campaign to find 'The Passenger Who Represents Us All', Hamad became the very first passenger to travel on the UAE's national passenger rail network as the inaugural scheduled service departed Fujairah at 5:34am.

Chosen for his dedication to serving others, Hamad – an Emirati from Fujairah, healthcare professional and active volunteer – was selected in recognition of his commitment to his community and humanitarian work through organisations including the Emirates Red Crescent and Jusoor Al-Khair. He was joined onboard by hundreds of other passengers experiencing the country's newest mode of public transport for the very first time.

Reflecting on the experience, Hamad Mansour Albloushi said:

"When I sat down in Seat 1, Coach 1, it struck me that this wasn't just my journey, it was the beginning of millions of journeys that will follow. It's a privilege I'll never forget."

"I've been nominated because of my contribution to my community, but today I feel like I'm representing everyone who believes in the future of this country. Being the first passenger is an honour beyond words."

Throughout the day, passengers praised the service's comfort, convenience and onboard experience, with many describing the journey as a landmark moment for the UAE and expressing pride in being among the first to travel on the country's national railway.

Krishnie Manipalan, travelling with friends, said:

"The whole journey felt easy. From boarding to arriving, everything was designed around the passenger."

"The biggest surprise wasn't just how fast it felt, it was also how calm it felt."

Rizwana Shoukat Safdari, travelling from Fujairah said:

"Our children were counting down the days until today. They'll grow up saying they travelled on the very first day of passenger rail in the UAE, and that's something really special."

"Usually travelling with children can be stressful. Today it felt easy. They loved looking out of the windows, and we could simply enjoy the journey together."

Thanfi Kader, who made the journey for business added:

"For business travel, this changes everything. I can work, take calls, prepare for meetings and arrive ready for the day."

By the end of the first day of operations, Etihad Rail had successfully operated 6 services between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. Customer demand remained strong, with more than 10,000 tickets purchased since bookings opened.

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility, said:

"Today has always been about our passengers. Watching families gather on station platforms, seeing customers take photographs before boarding and hearing the excitement as the first train departed has reminded all of us why this project matters.”

"Every person who travelled with us today has become part of the story of the UAE's first national passenger rail service. Years from now, they'll be able to say they were there at the very beginning, and we're incredibly proud to have shared that moment with them."

The introductory operational phase of Etihad Rail's passenger services will continue to expand progressively, connecting more communities across the UAE as the national passenger rail network grows.

As passengers arrived in Abu Dhabi throughout the day, one sentiment was shared by many: they had not simply travelled on a new railway, they had experienced the beginning of a new way for the UAE to travel.

About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900 km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail plays a central role in driving national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens connectivity across the UAE and the wider region.

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Looking ahead, passenger services are set to launch from 2026, offering a modern, reliable and comfortable mode of travel. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.com