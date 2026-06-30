The acquisition is based on a forward purchase price of AED 894m

The new cluster and the recently acquired 56 units in the neighbouring Garden View Villas combined are expected to contribute approximately AED 75 million in incremental revenue once stabilised

Dubai Residential REIT continues to evaluate additional value-accretive opportunities across the Dubai Holding residential pipeline

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest real estate investment trust, today announced the acquisition of 220 townhouses at Jebel Ali Village and their addition to its investment portfolio, marking the next step in the REIT’s committed growth strategy and expanding its presence in Dubai’s premium residential segment.

Comprising a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhouses, the new cluster of 220 townhouses adds scale in a strategically located, family-oriented community and further broadens the REIT’s exposure to high-quality, income-generating residential assets. The acquisition was secured through a forward purchase agreement at a price of AED 894 million1.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said:

“The acquisition and addition of the 220 townhouses at Jebel Ali Village to our portfolio marks the next step in Dubai Residential REIT’s committed growth strategy, following the successful acquisition of 56 units in Garden View Villas earlier this year. Together, these additions reflect disciplined execution against the pipeline outlined at the time of listing and demonstrate our ability to integrate high-quality, income-generating residential assets into the portfolio in a measured and value-accretive manner.

This cluster adds a sizeable number of family-oriented townhouses in a strategically located community with strong long-term demand fundamentals. As we integrate these homes into the portfolio, our focus will remain on disciplined leasing, maintaining a high-quality resident experience and translating these assets into sustainable cash generation. We will continue to assess further opportunities with a clear emphasis on strategic fit, operational readiness and long-term value creation for unitholders.”

With this acquisition, Dubai Residential REIT has added a total of 276 units to its portfolio during the first half of 2026, reflecting continued delivery against its committed growth pipeline. Together, the 220 townhouses in Jebel Ali Village and the new premium Garden View Villas are projected to contribute approximately AED 75 million in additional revenue once stabilised, supporting the medium-term growth trajectory of the REIT.

Dubai Residential REIT continues to evaluate additional value-accretive opportunities within the Dubai Holding residential pipeline, including Lantana Hills within Dubai Science Park, new units within Dubai Wharf, as well as a cluster of single-family units within The Acres community in the Dubailand area. These opportunities remain subject to evaluation in line with the REIT’s investment policy, portfolio strategy and long-term return objectives.

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@dubairesidential.ae

Media Enquiries

dubairesidential@brunswickgroup.com

Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI) is the GCC’s largest real estate investment trust and a Shariah-compliant fund managed by DHAM REIT Management, representing an expansive and diversified residential leasing portfolio across Dubai.

Through its portfolio, the REIT sets the benchmark for the city’s residential real estate market, operating one of the largest owned and operated residential leasing portfolios in the UAE. Its portfolio comprises 22 integrated communities with over 35,900 homes serving more than 140,000 residents, spanning four key segments: Premium, Community, Affordable, and Corporate Housing.

To learn more about Dubai Residential REIT, visit: https://dubairesidential.ae/en/investor-relations/overview

Key Features of Additional Units:

A cluster of 220 townhouses within the Jebel Ali Village community has been acquired. The cluster comprises 80 three-bedroom and 140 four-bedroom units, located in close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road and Ibn Battuta Mall.