Ahmed Al Ameri: The first edition asserted that investing in emerging publishers helps new ventures enter the market with greater readiness and confidence.

Iman Ben Chaibah: The Launch track helps aspiring publishers turn ideas into viable publishing businesses.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) has opened applications for the 2026 edition of its ‘Launch’ track, inviting aspiring publishers to transform publishing concepts into viable businesses through a specialised training programme backed by the Sharjah Book Authority’s publishing ecosystem.

Established by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Onshur seeks to empower the regional Arabic publishing market and establish the UAE as a leading global and regional publishing technology hub.

Onshur will accept Launch Track applications from July 1 until August 30 2026, via https://onshur.ae/. The programme equips participants with practical skills and industry knowledge to launch sustainable publishing ventures that can grow and achieve long-term success.

Applications will be assessed following the registration period, with selected participants joining a series of training sessions beginning in September 2026.

The Launch track equips aspiring publishers with the knowledge, skills and industry insights required to build sustainable publishing businesses. Through a combination of training, mentorship, and sector engagement, participants will explore key areas, including content development, rights management, branding, operational planning, and market strategy. The programme also provides access to Sharjah’s publishing ecosystem, helping participants navigate industry opportunities and establish a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Sustainability begins with knowledge

H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “The first edition of the Launch track demonstrated the value of investing in emerging publishers, helping new ventures enter the market with greater readiness and stronger prospects for sustainable growth. This reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build a publishing sector driven by knowledge, professional expertise and long-term cultural and economic impact.”

Al Ameri added: “The continued growth of the publishing industry depends on its ability to attract new talent and continually strengthen its professional base. Guided by the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the Launch track provides a clear route for aspiring publishers to enter the sector, helping to build a more diverse publishing ecosystem and supporting Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for the book industry.”

For her part, Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA, said: “The early stages of establishing a publishing business are often the most challenging, requiring informed decisions around content, audience, market positioning and growth strategy. The Launch track is designed to provide aspiring publishers with the knowledge, practical experience and industry insight needed to navigate these challenges and develop publishing ventures with clear commercial and creative potential.”

Training programme agenda

The training programme brings together expert-led sessions, practical workshops and site visits, offering participants direct access to industry knowledge and business development expertise.

Through interactive activities and guided visits to SBA facilities and strategic partners, including Lightning Source Sharjah, Arab Bookverse, the Emirates Publishers Association and Sharjah Publishing City, participants will gain first-hand insight into the infrastructure, services and professional networks that underpin Sharjah’s publishing ecosystem.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants are required to provide an overview of their publishing venture, including its stage of development, publishing focus, target audience, release plans, sales and distribution channels, and key priorities for future growth. The information will be used to assess each project's readiness, development needs and potential for expansion.

The programme is open to both early-stage publishing concepts and newly established publishing companies that have been operating for no more than three years.

At the conclusion of the programme, participants will present their projects to a jury panel and compete for grants and business licences, before celebrating their achievements at a graduation ceremony.