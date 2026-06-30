Cairo – Egypt for the Best Summit 2026, held under the patronage of Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, honored Ahmed Wadi, Founder and CEO of Money Fellows, following the company’s selection among Egypt’s Top Startups for 2025, in recognition of its rapid growth and significant role in advancing the fintech sector.

The recognition took place during the 11th edition of Egypt for the Best Summit, held this year under the theme “Leading the Narrative… Shaping the Future.” The event was organised by Amwal Al Ghad Magazine and Exclnt for Conferences and Exhibitions, both subsidiaries of United Media Services (UMS), and brought together senior government officials, decision-makers, and prominent business leaders.

The recognition reflects the company’s success in building an innovative digital fintech model through the development of secure and innovative financial solutions, helping reshape traditional financial practices and enabling individuals to access financial services with greater ease and flexibility. This comes alongside the company’s success in building a platform trusted by millions of users and attracting regional and international investments that have supported its growth and expansion journey.

Commenting on the honor, Ahmed Wadi, Founder and CEO of Money Fellows, said: “We are proud of this recognition, which crowns years of dedication and innovation by the Money Fellows team. It reflects the confidence of economic institutions in our vision to develop digital financial solutions that empower individuals to make more informed financial decisions, manage their finances more efficiently, and contribute to the country’s efforts in advancing financial inclusion and digital transformation.”

He added: “We believe startups play a pivotal role in supporting the national economy by introducing innovative, technology-driven business models. At Money Fellows, continue to develop innovative financial solutions that meet users’ evolving needs and contribute to building a more inclusive and sustainable financial future.”

Money Fellows continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading fintech startups in Egypt and the region through innovative digital savings and credit solutions that serve millions of users and expand access to formal financial services, supporting the country’s vision toward building a more inclusive digital economy.

Egypt for the Best Summit is one of Egypt’s most prominent annual economic events, celebrating outstanding individuals and companies that contribute to economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian market at both regional and international levels.