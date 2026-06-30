Ajman, UAE – Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has achieved ISO 55001:2024 certification for its Asset Management System, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to operational excellence, operational efficiency, infrastructure reliability, and long-term sustainable value creation.

The certification covers EtihadWE’s power and water transmission and distribution assets across their full asset lifecycle and demonstrates the successful implementation of a comprehensive Asset Management System aligned with internationally recognized best practice. It confirms the company’s ability to manage these assets effectively, balancing performance, risk, cost, and value while supporting long-term strategic objectives.

A key aspect of this achievement is that the Asset Management System was developed and implemented entirely in-house by EtihadWE. This reflects EtihadWE’s strong technical and operational capabilities and its commitment to building sustainable expertise within the organization.

Commenting on the certification, Eng. Abdulla Mohammed Al Khemeiri, Chief Operating Officer at EtihadWE, said: “Achieving ISO 55001:2024 certification represents an important milestone in our journey towards operational excellence and world-class asset management.”

By achieving this certification, EtihadWE further strengthens its ability to optimize asset performance, enhance organizational resilience, improve maintenance and investment planning, and support data-driven decision-making. The certification also supports the company’s wider efforts to ensure the continued reliability, sustainability and efficiency of the utility services provided across the Northern Emirates.

The achievement reflects EtihadWE’s ongoing commitment to adopting international best practice, driving continuous improvement, and delivering long-term value to customers, stakeholders, and the communities it serves.