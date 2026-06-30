Dubai, United Arab Emirates – REACH, one of the world’s most prestigious real estate technology accelerators is launching a second program in the UAE to support exciting proptech start-ups and the $1.3 trillion Middle East real estate pipeline. The program provides each start-up with funding, world-class mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and subject matter experts, access to local and global networking, and exposure to investor communities.

After the success of the inaugural REACH Middle East cohort, including achieving new product launches, the attraction of robust investment rounds and exponential customer growth, REACH Middle East – the local arm of the global initiative - will run its next program from November 2026 to August 2027. Applications are now open, with innovative businesses solving real-world property challenges invited to participate. The closing date for applications is 30 August, 2026.

Aligned with the agendas of the region

The program prioritizes national and Emirate-led initiatives including the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

It is endorsed by the Dubai Land Department and managed by Second Century Ventures, the world’s most active global real estate technology fund. Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec) will once again provide physical space and support to new startups, as part of its commitment to Dubai’s technology ecosystem. Dubai Future District Fund will also support the initiative in line with its goals to accelerate the growth of real estate innovation.

Siddiq Farid, Managing Director of REACH Middle East, said: “The regional real estate market continues to defy expectations; where other markets would have cowered in a corner, the bravery and determination of people and businesses across the region continues to shine through. There are still challenges ahead but confidence is rapidly returning and I believe this confirms that Dubai has the most resilient real estate market in the world.

Now, we are looking for the next wave of proptech talent – the businesses that meet the needs of the market and provide solutions that support real estate to thrive. We look forward to receiving some exciting applications.”

REACH Middle East’s first cohort included seven start-ups, who will graduate from the program in August.

Visit nar-reach.com/middle-east to learn more about the second cohort and how to participate.

Source - JLL: $1.3 trillion real estate pipeline in Middle East

About REACH Middle East

REACH Middle East is designed to accelerate high-growth real estate technology startups across the region. The programme leverages the government support of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), and Second Century Venture’s portfolio of companies to support founders in scaling market-ready real estate innovations.

Built with a founder-first philosophy, REACH Middle East operates on the belief that startup success equals programme success. The programme offers a comprehensive framework covering startup sourcing, tailored mentorship, market access, and long-term alumni engagement.

About Second Century Ventures

Second Century Ventures (SCV) is the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and the world’s most active venture fund focused on real estate technology. SCV operates REACH, the leading global real estate technology accelerator, with programs across the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and the Middle East. With a portfolio exceeding 400 companies and a presence across 8 global markets, SCV and REACH have helped define and accelerate the real estate sector for over a decade. Learn more at www.scv.vc and www.nar-reach.com.