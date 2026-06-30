United Arab Emirates – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the latest results of the “Erteqa” initiative, the leading national program that continues to enhance customer experience across telecommunications service centers, reflecting the UAE’s strategic direction toward service excellence and digital transformation leadership.

This phase builds on TDRA’s ongoing efforts to upgrade and evolve the program, where evaluation standards have been further enhanced to include deeper dimensions related to digital experience and innovation. This marks a clear shift toward smart services grounded in efficiency, accessibility, and speed of delivery.

The “Erteqa” initiative is based on an integrated framework that measures service quality across the full customer journey, starting from arrival at service centers, through interaction quality, and extending to the assessment of digital services and innovative solutions. The evaluation tools include mystery shopper visits as well as direct customer feedback surveys, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate view of performance levels.

In this context, Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Executive Director of Technology Development Affairs at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said: “The results of the Erteqa initiative reinforce the continued progress in the operational efficiency of the telecommunications sector, supported by the efforts of service providers and their commitment to implementing best operational practices and continuously developing their services. The tangible improvements achieved in service quality and customer experience reflect the integrated collaboration between the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and service providers, as well as their commitment to enhancing performance standards and accelerating the adoption of innovative technological solutions to ensure more efficient, reliable, and customer-centric services. ”TDRA continues to proactively develop the program’s standards to keep pace with the accelerating digital transformation, elevating customer experience to higher levels of seamlessness and efficiency, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global benchmark in advanced digital service delivery.

Top Performing Customer Service Centers

In a highly competitive environment among service providers, several centers have stood out by delivering seamless customer experiences and adopting innovative digital solutions.

Top 5 Etisalat by e& Service Centers (list in no particular order):

Customer Service Center – Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi

Customer Service Center – Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi

Customer Service Center – Century Mall, Dubai

Customer Service Center – Mercato Mall, Dubai

Customer Service Center – Deira, Dubai

Top 5 du Service Centers (list in no particular order):

Customer Service Center – City Centre Sharjah

Customer Service Center – City Life Al Talla Mall, Ajman

Customer Service Center – City Centre Ajman

Customer Service Center – Umm Al Quwain

Customer Service Center – Lulu Center, Dibba Al Fujairah

Overall results show continued strong performance in the UAE telecommunications sector, with an average score of approximately 90%. This reflects advanced levels of service quality and customer experience, as well as closely competitive performance among service providers, fostering innovation and service excellence.

TDRA emphasizes that the “Erteqa” initiative serves as a sustainable platform for continuous improvement by translating evaluation results into actionable enhancement opportunities. This contributes to improving service efficiency and customer experience in line with the UAE’s vision of delivering world-class government and digital services.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level. TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services. The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services. TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements. Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services. With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.