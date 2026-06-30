Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to showcase an advanced Network Digital Twin solution. The solution is designed to help communications service providers modernize their network operations, improve service performance, and accelerate monetization of next generation 5G capabilities.

The solution integrates Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure Digital Twin services to unify high-volume network telemetry into a real-time, AI-ready data estate capable of supporting advanced simulation and predictive modeling. By integrating Microsoft Foundry, Fabric IQ, and agentic AI frameworks, the platform enables intelligent reasoning, autonomous decision-making, and closed-loop orchestration across network operations. The offering is designed for medium and large-scale telecom operators managing complex, multi-vendor network environments and seeking greater operational agility and measurable business outcomes. In addition, the solution will enable telecom providers to accelerate enterprise-focused service monetization by supporting SLA-driven offerings such as network slicing and edge orchestration with enhanced service assurance and risk prediction capabilities.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “As telecom networks evolve to support increasingly sophisticated services and enterprise use cases, operators are under pressure to manage growing operational complexity while unlocking new sources of value from their infrastructure. Many continue to face challenges arising from reactive operational models, rising costs, and limited visibility into service performance, which can hinder scalability and the monetization of advanced 5G capabilities. Through our integration with Microsoft, we are combining digital twin technology, unified data intelligence, and agentic AI to help operators move toward autonomous network operations, improve service assurance, and create new opportunities for revenue growth through AI-driven network innovation.”

The solution will enable telecom operators to transition from traditional network simulation approaches to cloud-scale digital twins that combine real-time telemetry, semantic intelligence, and AI-driven automation. By combining simulation, unified data management, and AI-powered operational intelligence, the solution transforms digital twins from a visualization layer into an active decision making platform capable of driving measurable business outcomes in live network environments. The solution also supports data-driven decision-making across the network lifecycle, helping optimize infrastructure investments, improve asset utilization, and enhance governance while reducing operational overheads.

Alessandra Antonelli, Senior Global Director, Strategy, Microsoft, said, Tech Mahindra’s AI-powered 5G Network Digital Twins brings real-time intelligence to even the most complex network environments. By combining Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry, and Microsoft Fabric with Tech Mahindra's deep telco expertise, operators can move from passive monitoring to active, intelligent decisioning, with agentic AI that reasons, simulates, and acts across live network environments in real time.”

The integration further strengthens Tech Mahindra’s ability to deliver differentiated AI-led telecom solutions by building on Microsoft’s advanced cloud, data, and AI services. It also creates opportunities for deeper customer engagement, joint go-to-market initiatives, and accelerated innovation. For customers, the integration provides access to a secure and integrated technology ecosystem that supports faster deployment of scalable solutions, improved operational efficiency, enhanced service quality, and new business value creation.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

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