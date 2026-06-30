Dubai – PPHE Hotel Group, the international hospitality real estate group which develops, owns and operates a multi-brand portfolio of hotels and resorts, has expanded its digital transformation strategy through a landmark partnership with Hudini. The agreement will see PPHE use Hudini’s integrated technology solutions across 17 of its European properties, supporting the group's wider ambition to enhance service delivery, empower hotel teams and drive operational excellence.

The partnership forms part of PPHE Hotel Group’s broader strategy to reimagine how hotels are run by combining technology with the personalised service that sits at the heart of hospitality. Through a more connected digital ecosystem, the group aims to streamline operations, strengthen collaboration between teams and create a smoother, more responsive experience for guests across every stage of their journey.

The strategic partnership with Hudini, the leader in digital transformation solutions for the hospitality industry, began with the implementation of a single solution within PPHE Hotel Group’s technology roadmap and has since expanded to span a range of guest and employee-focused solutions.

PPHE Hotel Group is implementing a fully integrated suite of digital solutions designed to enhance the guest journey from end to end. This includes a guest-facing web app, a mobile wallet that functions as the room key, self-service kiosks, Staff Connect for faster and more personalised front desk interactions, and guest messaging for real-time communication throughout the journey.

The platform also enables guests to create personalised hotel itineraries, from dining to wellness, based on their individual preferences. Together, these capabilities support a more intuitive, connected and guest-led hospitality experience, setting a new benchmark for personalisation and digital engagement.

Hudini was selected for its ability to bring together multiple guest and operational touchpoints through a single platform, while providing the flexibility to support PPHE Hotel Group's diverse portfolio of brands and properties in multiple markets. The platform's scalability, combined with its ability to adapt to individual operational requirements, aligned closely with the group's long-term technology strategy. Hudini’s ability to integrate with PPHE’s other existing technology initiatives, including AI implementation and data, was another key factor that stood out during the RFP process.

The guest web app is already live in all 15 of the 17 participating properties across Europe, with the first self-service kiosk deployed at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London.

Jawad Sabir, SVP Technology and Business Solutions at PPHE Hotel Group, said: “Technology should make hospitality feel more personal, not less. Our goal is to remove friction from the guest journey while giving our teams more time to focus on the interactions that matter most. Our partnership with Hudini supports this by helping us create a more connected experience across our hotels, where information flows more effectively between teams and guests can access the services they need quickly and seamlessly.

“As guest expectations continue to evolve, speed and simplicity have become increasingly important. By investing in technologies that support both our guests and our employees, we are creating a stronger operational foundation while enabling our teams to deliver the thoughtful, personalised service that defines our brands."

Prince Thampi, Founder & CEO of Hudini, said: “PPHE Hotel Group has a clear vision for how technology can elevate both the guest journey and hotel operations across its portfolio. We are proud to support their ambition with a scalable platform that enables consistency across multiple brands and markets, while remaining flexible to the unique requirements of each property. This has been a highly collaborative partnership focused on bringing PPHE’s long-term digital strategy to life.”

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.0 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2022 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its portfolio includes full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations. The Group’s strategy is to grow its portfolio of core upper upscale city centre hotels, leisure and outdoor hospitality and hospitality management platform.

PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands.

PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group, whose shares are listed on the Prime market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Company websites: www.pphe.com | www.arenahospitalitygroup.com

For reservations

www.parkplaza.com | www.artotel.com | www.arenahotels.com | www.arenacampsites.com | www.grandhotelbrioni.com | www.holmeshotel.com

For media inquiries please contact:

pphe@launchpr.co.uk

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry, leveraging proprietary middleware and an AI-powered omnichannel guest interface driven by data. Designed to boost guest engagement and hotel revenue, Hudini enhances the guest experience through personalised, immersive interactions. With over 100 pre-built integrations across various functionalities, Hudini allows guests to communicate, control, and connect with hotels like never before. Serving over 800 hotels across 38 countries, Hudini is rapidly setting the standard for digital transformation in hospitality. To learn more about Hudini, visit www.hudini.io

For media inquiries please contact:

Anne Bleeker | Managing Director In2 Consulting

Anne@in2consulting.com