Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Reflecting their mutual commitment to supporting the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s esports sector, the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and The Chefz have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and explore new opportunities across sponsorship and marketing initiatives spanning a number of the Federation’s events and initiatives.

The agreement will contribute to the continued development of the esports ecosystem while enhancing the experiences offered to players and fans. It also opens opportunities for The Chefz to participate in a range of future events organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.

The signing of the MoU builds on the successful collaboration between both parties during the sixth edition of the Saudi Esports Federation Awards 2025, where The Chefz supported the event that celebrated leading players, emerging talents, esports clubs, content creators, and key stakeholders from across Saudi Arabia’s esports ecosystem.

The event celebrated some of the sector’s most notable achievements throughout the year and reflected the strong alignment between both organizations in supporting the continued growth of the industry and enriching the experiences offered to the gaming and esports community.

Ibrahim AlSheddi, Chief Shared Services Officer of the Saudi Esports Federation, said:

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with The Chefz and build upon the success achieved through our previous partnership during the SEF Awards 2025. This MoU represents an important step towards exploring new opportunities that enrich the experience of the esports community and reinforce our ongoing efforts to develop the sector and support its growth across the Kingdom.”

Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Chief Commercial Officer of The Chefz, said:

"We are pleased to sign this MoU with the Saudi Esports Federation, reflecting our belief in the importance of building strategic partnerships that contribute to supporting the growth of the esports sector in the Kingdom. We look forward to leveraging our expertise across sponsorship and marketing to deliver distinctive experiences across upcoming events and initiatives that meet community expectations and further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global hub for the sector.”

The MoU reflects the Saudi Esports Federation’s commitment to building impactful partnerships across industries to support the sustainable growth of the Kingdom’s esports ecosystem and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global hub for the industry.

About Saudi Esports Federation:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

Follow SEF:

SEF Official Website: https://saudiesports.sa/

SEF X: https://x.com/saudi_esports

SEF Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudi_esports

SEF LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/18597872/admin/dashboard/

SEF YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@saudiesports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiEsports/