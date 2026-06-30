Dubai, UAE – With football's biggest tournament approaching and most matches set to air through the night in the UAE, Samsung Gulf Electronics is making it easier for fans to watch every moment. Customers who purchase selected Samsung products can now claim a complimentary TOD by beIN subscription to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Live & exclusively on the platform.

The offer spans two of Samsung's most popular categories. Fans who buy a Galaxy S26 Series or a Galaxy Tab S11 Series device receive a TOD by beIN subscription, bringing the action to their mobile screen wherever they are. Those who purchase an eligible Samsung TV, including, but not limited to 8k Neo QLED, 4k Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Frame Pro, Frame, and Micro RGB ranges, also receive a TOD by beIN subscription, turning the living room into the best seat in the house for football season.

Whether following the match on the move or watching at home on the big screen, the pairing of Samsung devices with TOD by beIN gives fans a simple, seamless way to stay close to the game from the first whistle to the final.

Shafi Alam, Senior Director and Head of Direct to Consumer and Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "Football season in the UAE brings people together like nothing else, and fans want to follow every match without missing a beat. By pairing our latest Galaxy devices and TVs with a TOD by beIN subscription, we are giving fans an easy way to watch the tournament their way, at home or on the go, and to experience it on screens built to do the moment justice."

The complimentary TOD by beIN subscription is available for a limited time, with vouchers valid for redemption up to 31 July 2026 via web or mobile browser. The complimentary passes enable fans to enjoy the tournament at its very best through TOD by beIN’s advanced viewing features, including MultiView and 4K/HDR streaming on supported devices, interactive timelines, real-time engagement, and automatic match highlights. Beyond the World Cup, TOD by beIN will extend a rich library of premium Arabic, Turkish, and Western content, ensuring there is something for every member of the family. Subscription details include:

World Cup Pass users can stream on up to 2 devices simultaneously at any given time. Mobile World Cup users can stream on 1 device.

The World Cup Only Pass includes the World Cup plus up to 1 year of entertainment.

The Mobile World Cup Only Pass includes mobile-only World Cup access plus 6 months of entertainment.

To learn more, visit samsung.com/ae.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.