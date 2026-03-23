Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced that Yas Bay East Beach, the newest stretch of shoreline on Yas Island, has now been officially opened to the public.

The opening marks a strategic milestone for Miral, demonstrating its ongoing efforts to create memorable and joyful experiences for guests visiting Yas Island.

Operated by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, the beach spans 290m of waterfront, and provides a contemporary coastal escape designed for adults seeking a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere.

Guests can take advantage of a dedicated fitness zone, an open sports area, and beach access, making it the ideal spot for everything from laid-back lounging to morning workouts with a view.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer, Miral, said: "The Yas Bay East Beach represents an exciting addition to Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Island, and is testament to our commitment to creating vibrant and enriching experiences for both visitors and the communities on the island. Designed with a curated selection of experiences for our diverse visitors, it reflects our efforts in further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We look forward to every guest enjoying their ideal coastal escape as part of their unforgettable visit to the island."

Located within close proximity to the hotel, the beach will welcome visitors daily from 7:00 AM until sunset, offering guests an effortless way to slip into island life, just steps from their room. While beach access is open to the public for AED100 ($27.2) on weekdays and AED150 on weekends (with 50% off for children aged 6–12, and free access for kids under six), resident guests of Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island can enjoy the beach complimentary as part of their stay, a valuable new benefit that further elevates the hotel’s waterfront appeal.

Visitors can enjoy a range of recreational activities such as snorkeling, table tennis, badminton and volleyball. A range of wellness and community fitness activities such as yoga and breathwork, Beach Bootcamp, HIIT workouts and mobility sessions, will be introduced from June onwards.

Perfectly situated on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island offers direct access to the capital’s most exciting entertainment district. With the new Yas Bay East Beach now part of the experience, the property gives guests even more reason to check in and stretch out by the sea.

The new beach joins the already rich tapestry of experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront, including over 20 al-fresco restaurants and cafés, and the award-winning Etihad Arena. Located just minutes from globally renowned theme parks and attractions such as SeaWorld, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, CLYMB, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Yas Marina, it forms a seamless extension of Yas Island’s immersive ecosystem.

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