Riyadh - Skyscanner, a global leader in travel, today launches new beta tools and updated product features, in response to changing traveller needs.

Every month, Skyscanner helps more than 160 million travellers worldwide explore and compare flights, accommodation and car hire options. In 2026, the company has continued to innovate across its app and website, launching new features designed to make discovering, planning and booking the perfect trip easier and more budget-friendly than ever.

“For more than 20 years, innovation has been at the heart of Skyscanner’s mission to be the world’s leading travel ally,” said Bryan Batista, CEO of Skyscanner. “At a time when travellers are navigating an increasingly complex travel landscape, we’re focused on building tools that help them plan and book with confidence. We’re experimenting with how AI can make every stage of the journey simpler and more intuitive, from discovering new destinations to road trip planning. We’re also continuing to test and evolve how we present flight information, including live flight tracking and trialling mapping price insights. By combining our deep travel expertise with the latest technology, our goal is to support travellers in making confident decisions and creating trips that are right for them, transforming travel planning into a seamless part of the adventure. "

Skyscanner built the following tools leveraging proprietary AI technology, currently in beta testing:

Explore with AI

Available on Skyscanner’s website, Explore with AI is a travel discovery tool that helps travellers find inspiration using natural language. Instead of entering specific destinations and dates, travellers can describe what they're looking for such as, "help me find cheap flights to Japan in December,” then receive personalised recommendations based on their preferences.

Currently available in English-speaking markets with plans to expand, the tool uses intelligent data backed suggestions to help prompt travellers in smart ways, including destination preferences, travel dates and travel style. Travellers can compare destination data side-by-side with smart visual display of flight pricing[HS2] , weather, flight duration and destination vibes, alongside AI-generated insights such as "September is typically 24% cheaper than December" and "Best of both: beaches and family trips."

Early testing showed strong engagement, with 60% of travellers clicking through to view flight options generated through Explore with AI searches.*

Hit the open road with Road trip planner

Designed to help travellers explore further and discover new destinations, Skyscanner’s Road trip planner creates personalised itineraries tailored to different travel styles, while helping travellers find the best car hire deal for their journey.

Travellers simply enter their car hire pick-up location, travel dates and preferred route type. They can choose from a range of AI-generated journey styles, including Scenic Route for breathtaking views, Fastest Route for efficient travel, Cultural Exploration to uncover historical landmarks and local heritage, Adventure Trip for thrilling experiences and outdoor activities, or a Relaxing Getaway featuring peaceful stops and slower-paced travel.

Using these preferences, the AI creates a unique road trip itinerary, suggesting stops, attractions and points of interest along the way, while also recommending the best car hire options to match the journey.

Along with AI discovery tools, Skyscanner is continuing to innovate with much-loved traveller features:

DROPS

Our most popular app feature launched last year, we’ve continued to evolve DROPS, highlighting even more price drops for travellers looking to find the best deal for their next trip. Launched exclusively on app, travellers can now see up to +822% more deals a day with Skyscanner scouring 100 billion prices to find flights that have dropped by 20% or more in the last 7 days.***

Flight Tracker

Skyscanner’s latest real time flight information includes departures, arrivals, flight status, gates, terminals and baggage belt details for millions of flights, helping travellers find peace of mind on the day of travel.

includes more information for travellers including; departures, arrivals, flight status, gates, terminals and baggage belt details for millions of flights, helping travellers find peace of mind on the day of travel.

Stays

Skyscanner's newly rebranded Stays platform has evolved to offer much more than just the traditional accommodation options, with more than five million properties—up from 3.5 million. Travellers can compare from hostels to five-star hotels, campsites to capsule accommodation and farm getaways to floating stays.

Contact

Omar Hassan

Seven Media

omarhassan@sevenmedia.ae

Notes

* Experiment ran with 14,000 global English speaking travellers between 2026-04-28 to 2026-05-05. Explore with AI is currently live in English-speaking markets across mobile web, desktop and tablet as part of an ongoing beta testing programme.

** Road trip planner is currently beta testing in all markets on desktop.

*** Percentage represents the average number of daily global flight price drops which met the 20% or higher price drop threshold, over the last 7 days, after the app coverage feature upgrade compared with before.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a leading global travel platform that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1400 trusted travel partners so they can find flight, stays, car hire options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas where team members develop traveller-first innovations, powered by data and insights. Making use of AI and the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 100 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place. Download the Skyscanner app on Apple or Google Play and follow us on LinkedIn.