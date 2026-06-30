Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), today announces the signing of a contract with Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, to develop a new generation software-defined satellite based on the Space INSPIRE (INstant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration) platform by Thales Alenia Space.

Named Eshail-3/Türksat-Biruni, this satellite will offer high-speed broadband connectivity services across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, shared with Turkish satellite operator Türksat.

Eshail-3/Türksat-Biruni will rely on Space INSPIRE, a highly flexible and fully software-defined solution offering instant in-orbit adjustment to broadband connectivity demands, while optimizing the use of satellite resources. Es’hailSat will leverage the satellite’s flexibility to offer enhanced communications services throughout its lifespan in orbit.

As prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space is responsible for the design, manufacturing, testing, and on-ground delivery of the satellite, as well as for the ground segment and associated services.

“The signing of this contract with Thales Alenia Space marks a defining moment for Es’hailSat and for Qatar’s ambitions as a leading satellite service provider. Eshail-3/Türksat-Biruni will not only expand our coverage and capabilities into new strategic markets, but also strengthen the resilience and independence of Qatar’s communications infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with our industrial partner, Thales Alenia Space, to deliver high-performing communications services to our customers,” said Mr. Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari, President and CEO at Es’hailSat.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Es’hailSat for putting its trust in our company,” said Hervé Derrey, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space. “Today’s contract is significant for Thales Alenia Space as it recognizes our ability to offer an innovative, fully digitalized telecommunications satellite that can be reprogrammed in orbit, along with the capability to integrate hosted payloads serving both commercial and governmental requirements.”

They support the development of our product line:

The Space INSPIRE product line was developed with the help of French space agency CNES and the Programme d’Investissements d’Avenir (PIA). Several components from European companies for the product line also had support from the European Space Agency (ESA) via two ARTES (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) programs (Competitiveness & Growth and the Partnership Project, Novacom II) within the ESA Connectivity and Secure Communications directorate. The UK Space Agency supported the development of the electrical propulsion module.

ABOUT THALES ALENIA SPACE

Thales Alenia Space leverages a unique combination of skills, technological expertise, and industrial capabilities to deliver innovative solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, defense, exploration, science, and orbital infrastructures— drawing on 50 years of proven experience. Institutions, governments, and private industry rely on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere, connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, explore our Solar System, and unlock the mysteries of the Universe. Embodied by its Space for Life purpose, Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping build a better and more sustainable life on Earth, and beyond. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of solutions including services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of €2.36 billion in 2025 and has more than 8,000 employees in 7 countries with 14 sites in Europe. #spaceforlife. www.thalesaleniaspace.com

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