The new facility strengthens Oman’s neuro-rehabilitation ecosystem following the success of the Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Muscat centre, reinforcing Aster’s commitment to technology-driven recovery and closer-to-home advanced care.

Sohar, Oman – Aster Al Raffah Hospitals & Clinics, part of Aster DM Healthcare, has announced the launch of its second Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre in Oman, taking advanced care to serve patients in Sohar. This follows the successful establishment of the flagship centre in Muscat and reflects Aster’s continued commitment to expanding access to technology-driven rehabilitation care closer to communities across Oman. The expansion strengthens the availability of highly specialized services in key high-demand regions, with Sohar playing an important role in healthcare delivery and patient inflow in northern Oman.

The new facility, Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre, Al Hambar, Sohar, was inaugurated today under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Salim Al-Mandhari, Undersecretary for Planning and Health Regulation at the Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman and in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, Sultanate of Oman, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Designed as one of the world’s most advanced robotic rehabilitation centres, the Sohar facility integrates globally benchmarked technologies to support the recovery of patients with complex neurological and musculoskeletal conditions, helping restore mobility, independence, and quality of life. It is equipped with advanced systems including Cyberdyne HAL, Hand of Hope, Syrebo, Recoverix Pro, Luna EMG, Vibramoov, mapping systems, rTMS, Tymo, Vital Stim, Pablo, and other cutting-edge rehabilitation technologies that enable precision-driven, personalised recovery pathways.

These AI-powered robotic rehabilitation systems enable precise, repetitive therapy that accelerates motor recovery. By enhancing neuroplasticity, supporting neuromodulation, and encouraging neurogenesis, they help rebuild and optimize neural pathways for improved functional outcomes. Real-time progress tracking ensures continuous clinical optimization and highly personalized rehabilitation journeys.

The centre will cater to a wide range of neurological and developmental conditions, including spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, stroke-related impairments, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, motor neuron disease, muscular dystrophy, movement disorders, ataxia, dystonia, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia. It will also offer multidisciplinary care across Neurology, Spine, Sports Medicine, and Mental Wellbeing, ensuring a holistic and integrated rehabilitation approach.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics – UAE, Oman, Bahrain; Mr. Shailesh Guntu, Deputy CEO of Aster Hospitals UAE & Oman; Mr. Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr. Sachin Kandhari, CEO of Walk Again India, and other distinguished guests.

The Sohar expansion is also anchored by a strong clinical leadership structure led by Dr. Vivek Joseph, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Medical Director, and Dr. Jaikishen Agiwal, Chief Operating Officer, who oversee the clinical and operational excellence of the centre.

Speaking on the expansion, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Salim Al-Mandhari, Undersecretary for Planning and Health Regulation, Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman said, “We are pleased to witness the expansion of advanced rehabilitation services beyond Muscat to Sohar, bringing specialized care closer to communities that need it most. Initiatives such as the Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre reflect Oman’s vision of strengthening healthcare accessibility and integrating advanced medical technologies within the national system.”

His Excellency Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, Sultanate of Oman said, “The launch of this centre in Sohar marks an important step in bringing specialised healthcare closer to the community and strengthening access to advanced medical services in the Governorate of Al Batinah North. It reflects Oman’s continued commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovation and expanding high-quality healthcare across the Sultanate.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating “The launch of our second Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation reinforces our commitment to making advanced healthcare accessible across Oman. Expanding to Sohar ensures patients in northern regions benefit from world-class rehabilitation technologies closer to home. Through our Treat in Oman initiative, we continue reducing the need for overseas travel while strengthening Oman’s healthcare leadership.”

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, added “At Aster, our mission is to combine innovation with compassionate care to transform outcomes. The Sohar centre brings advanced neuro-rehabilitation closer to patients who need it most, ensuring access to cutting-edge robotic technologies within their own communities. This reflects our commitment to building a more accessible and future-ready healthcare ecosystem in Oman.”

Dr. Sachin Kandhari, CEO of Walk Again India, remarked “The Sohar centre integrates globally recognized robotic rehabilitation systems with evidence-based protocols, enabling more precise and effective recovery for complex neurological conditions. We are proud to extend our collaboration with Aster and support Oman’s vision for advanced rehabilitation care.”

Sohar has been chosen as a strategic expansion location due to its growing population and strong patient demand. Importantly, Sohar contributes nearly 30% of the total patient volume from northern Oman, making it a key catchment region. The presence of Aster Al Raffah Hospital in Sohar further strengthens continuity of care and enables seamless integration between acute treatment and rehabilitation services.

The facility is also expected to support Oman’s medical tourism ambitions under the “Treat in Oman” initiative, attracting patients from across the GCC and African regions who seek advanced rehabilitation services without the need to travel abroad. By combining robotics, neuromodulation therapies, and neuroplasticity-based rehabilitation, the centre aims to enhance recovery outcomes and restore independence for patients.

In addition to clinical excellence, the Sohar centre will contribute to medical education, research, and international collaboration in neuro-rehabilitation, strengthening Oman’s position as a regional hub for healthcare innovation.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

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