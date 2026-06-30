Dubai, UAE: The Gamechangers Middle East, the UAE-born startup investment series and entrepreneurship platform, has received an overwhelming response of 1,500 founder applications ahead of its application deadline. This reflects the growing ambition of entrepreneurs across the UAE, the wider Middle East, India, Singapore and international markets.

Designed to go beyond television, the series is a fully functional investment and mentorship platform where promising founders gain access to visibility, guidance, strategic connections and capital. For an entrepreneurial community that has long had ambition but limited access to the right rooms, The Gamechangers Middle East now offers a genuine pathway to the access and opportunity their ideas deserve.

Leading the series as Co-Creator, Host, Mentor and Strategic Partner is R. Madhavan, Padma Shri awardee, acclaimed actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur. "Every great company begins with belief. A belief in an idea, a vision, and the courage to pursue it. The UAE has become one of the world's most exciting destinations for innovation, and The Gamechangers Middle East is designed to discover bold founders, champion transformative ideas, and inspire a new generation to think bigger and create lasting legacies," says Mr. Madhavan.

According to the showrunners, Madhavan’s experience building and backing ventures made him integral to the series. His knowledge of navigating the intersection of creativity and commerce and his insider understanding of what it takes to back an idea and carry it to scale sets the tone for what the platform is trying to be.

Joining Madhavan to bring ‘The Gamechangers Middle East’ to life is renowned Filmmaker and Producer Vipul D. Shah, Promoter and Chairman, Wakaoo Films and Optimystix Entertainment, one of the leading content, television and digital production companies.

Mr. Vipul said, “The response we have received in such a short period reflects the extraordinary scale of entrepreneurial ambition across the region. It also reinforces the need for platforms that move beyond recognition and create real access, real visibility, and real opportunities. The Gamechangers Middle East has been designed to connect promising founders with investors, mentorship, and capital, while bringing their stories, struggles, and ambitions to audiences across the region.”

The series brings together a circle of influence: an elite panel of entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and ecosystem builders to spotlight and support the next generation of regional and global success stories.

Applications remain open until 5 July 2026, with founders from the UAE and international markets encouraged to submit before the closing date.

From the applications received, a select group of 70 high-potential startups will progress to pitch before a distinguished panel of investors and industry leaders in a televised format, broadcast across TV and streaming platforms, for the chance to secure backing and accelerate their growth in one of the world’s most dynamic business environments.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Colors TV Middle East in late 2026, reaching audiences across the MENA region, with simultaneous streaming across major over-the-top platforms. The distribution strategy is deliberate: the stories of these founders will reach audiences across the region and well beyond it, giving participating businesses a level of credibility and exposure that goes far beyond a traditional pitch.

The creators of the programme expect the total application count to surpass 2,000 submissions before the season concludes, with founders applying from the UAE, India, Singapore and a growing number of international markets.

Applications close on 5th July 2026. Founders from across the UAE and international markets can submit at www.thegamechangersme.com.

Organisations, investors and brands interested in strategic partnerships with the platform are also invited to connect through the same address.

Media Contact

Rajitha Nair

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

+971 4 283 3655

Email: rajitha@wtermelonme.com

About The Gamechangers Middle East

The Gamechangers Middle East is the region’s premier startup investment series and entrepreneurship platform, owned by Orbit Events, R. Madhavan and Optimystix Entertainment. Built to connect founders with mentorship, strategic partnerships, capital and market access, the platform brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations to accelerate innovation and business growth across the Middle East and international markets.

Designed as a multi-platform entertainment and business franchise, The Gamechangers Middle East extends beyond television to create meaningful opportunities for founders, investors and ecosystem stakeholders across the region and beyond.