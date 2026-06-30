Alizz Islamic Bank concluded the First Shari’a Supervisory Summit for Islamic Banks, held under its ‘Manar Alizz’ Islamic banking knowledge and awareness platform, with the graduation ceremony of the third batch of the ‘Tamkeen programme for Empowering the Second Line of Shari’a Supervisory Board Members’, reaffirming the Bank's commitment to developing national talent and advancing specialised knowledge in Islamic banking and finance.

The closing ceremony brought together CEOs, distinguished Shari’a scholars, members of Shari’a Supervisory Boards, Islamic finance experts and programme participants to celebrate the graduates' successful completion of the comprehensive professional development programme. Designed to strengthen participants' understanding of both the Shari’a and practical dimensions of Islamic banking, the ‘Tamkeen programme for Empowering the Second Line of Shari’a Supervisory Board Members’ continues to play a vital role in preparing the next generation of Islamic finance professionals.

As one of Alizz Islamic Bank's flagship initiatives under the Manar Alizz umbrella, the ‘Tamkeen programme for Empowering the Second Line of Shari’a Supervisory Board Members’reflects the Bank's commitment to promoting Islamic financial literacy, developing Omani capabilities and deepening understanding of the principles and values that are the foundation of the Islamic finance industry.

The closing ceremony also featured a panel discussion titled ‘Engineering Islamic Financial Contracts’, where leading members of Shari’a Supervisory Boards explored emerging developments, challenges and opportunities in the structuring of Shari’a-compliant financial products, highlighting the importance of innovation within the framework of Islamic jurisprudence.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Issa Al Riyami, Head of Shari’a Compliance & Audit at Alizz Islamic Bank, said: "The ‘Tamkeen programme for Empowering the Second Line of Shari’a Supervisory Board Members’ is one of Alizz Islamic Bank's most significant investments in people. The programme goes beyond theoretical learning by equipping participants with the practical knowledge, ethical foundations and professional competencies required to excel in the Islamic banking industry. We are proud to celebrate the graduation of the third batch, whose achievements reflect the programme's growing impact in developing highly skilled national talent capable of contributing to the continued advancement of Islamic banking in the Sultanate of Oman."

Mr. Al Riyami added that holding the graduation ceremony as part of the closing of the First Shari’a Supervisory Summit reflects the Bank's integrated approach to knowledge sharing, professional development and industry collaboration which are core objectives of the Manar Alizz platform. Through such initiatives, the Bank continues to strengthen awareness of Islamic banking while supporting the sustainable growth and development of the sector.

The ceremony concluded with the recognition of both the summit participants and the graduates of the ‘Tamkeen programme for Empowering the Second Line of Shari’a Supervisory Board Members’, marking the successful completion of three days of insightful discussions, knowledge exchange and capacity building that further reinforced Alizz Islamic Bank's position as a leader in advancing Islamic banking education and professional excellence.