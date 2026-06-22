The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has revealed that it provided $9.35 billion in trade finance approvals in 2025.

It offered $7.79 billion in intra-OIC trade financing and mobilised $6.35 billion from partner institutions, underscoring its role in financing trade, energy and food security across 144 operations in 25 member countries.

These figures brought cumulative approvals since ITFC commenced operations in 2008 to $92.10 billion, with disbursements reaching $77.70 billion. This showcases ITFC’s role in financing trade flows in member countries facing liquidity constraints, trade finance gaps and continued pressure on food and energy supply chains, it said.

ITFC’s 2025 portfolio remained focused on sectors linked to trade continuity and economic activity:

* Energy approvals reached $6.47 billion, with financing directed towards fuel, electricity and energy sector needs in member countries

* Food and agriculture approvals reached $1.57 billion, assisting strategic commodity imports and food security requirements

* Financial sector approvals reached $1.20 billion, including lines of financing through financial institutions

* Private sector trade finance approvals reached $1.35 billion, bringing cumulative private sector financing since inception to $19.60 billion

The report also records ITFC’s partner capital mobilisation during the year. ITFC mobilised $6.35 billion from public and private sector partners, representing 68 per cent of total approvals. In 2025, ITFC ranked Global #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger in the Bloomberg and LSEG Islamic Syndications League Tables.

Trade development activity also formed part of ITFC’s 2025 delivery. The report outlines trade related technical assistance and integrated solutions initiative in member countries, in addition to programs including the Arab Africa Trade Bridges Programme, the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States 2.0, Trade Connect Central Asia Plus and the SMEs Program. These initiatives focus on export capacity, trade facilitation, regional economic cooperation and private sector readiness.

The report also confirms Moody’s reaffirmation of ITFC’s A1 long term foreign currency issuer rating and Prime 1 short term foreign currency issuer rating, with a stable outlook.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).